"Having 2 kids is definitely not easy" - Serena Williams makes honest admission; hails parents who are in a similar position to her

Serena Williams recently made an honest admission about raising two young children.

Williams drew the curtains on her illustrious tennis career at the 2022 US Open. Less than a year after her swansong, she welcomed her second child with husband Alexis Ohanian — daughter Adira River — who was born in August this year.

Ties the knot in November 2017, Williams and Ohanian are also parents to six-year-old Olympia, who was born in September that year.

During a recent social media interaction, the 23-time Grand Slam champion suggested that raising two kids together made things extremely difficult, especially when one of them is sick. She also expressed respect and admiration for the parents who are currently in the same boat as her and are excelling in the role.

“Having 2 kids is definitely not easy. How do you moms/ dads do it so well!!!??? Especially when one gets sick? Mad respect,” she said in a tweet.

"This leave has been vital for our family" – Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on taking paternal leave after birth of daughter Adira

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian has been a proponent of paid paternal leave ever since becoming a parent to daughter Olympia six years ago.

The tech entrepreneur recently revealed that him putting aside his work duties after Adira’s birth has proved to be crucial for their family.

"One month into my #PaternityLeave, as grateful as I am that Adira's birth was smooth & Serena has been recovering well; this leave has been vital for our family," Ohanian recently wrote on X.

To stress the importance of paternal leave, the Reddit co-founder also revisited the life-threatening complications Serena Williams experienced while giving birth to their first child, which created an even greater need for him to be by her side during their initial days as parents.

He also noted that one out of four new mothers in the United States have to return to work a couple of weeks after giving birth.

"With Olympia, watching my wife fight for her life, I realized not having paid leave was unconscionable. Sure, all my employees had it, but the vast majority of Americans don't — and that includes new moms (1 in 4 women in the US return to work within 2 weeks of childbirth)," he added.

The 40-year-old recognized the progress the US has made ever since he started his fight for paid leave.

"If you know me, you know I don't like just talking, I believe in action. I started this fight when Olympia was born because I realized how lucky I was and we took the fight to Congress and did get 12 weeks of parental leave for all federal employees (and recently including military!) — we have much more to do. More to come," he said.

Serena Williams’ husband further said that he is committed to fighting for the cause until every citizen of the country is offered the opportunity.

"And I won't stop this fight until every American has the same opportunity I had — and doesn't need to choose between their family and their career when welcoming a new child,” he said.

