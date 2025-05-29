Hawks superstar Trae Young's 'ice cold' celebration makes French Open debut thanks to 21-year-old giant killer Henrique Rocha

All eyes were on Henrique Rocha as the Portuguese ousted the promising Jakub Mensik and emulated the cult favorite 'Ice Cold' pose of Trae Young, to celebrate his victory in a five-set thriller in the second round of the French Open. The 2025 Miami Open champion was stunned as the youngster turned the tide in the third set of the match.

Mensik was oozing confidence entering the match as he was able to get a dominant lead with the first two sets. However, things quickly took a turn as Rocha made a third-set comeback and went on to win the match 2-6, 1-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3.

This was followed by him displaying the 'Ice Cold' celebration, which was popularised by Atlanta Hawks point guard, Trae Young. However, there has been a constant buzz around the originality of the celebration, as Chelsea FC star Cole Palmer is also often seen striking the same pose after scoring a goal.

Rocha, on the other hand, didn't seem to care as he rejoiced his stellar victory over a seeded player in the tournament.

Young, too, has been a self-proclaimed tennis fan and even managed to get a reply from Novak Djokovic as he expressed his new-found liking for the game.

When Trae Young's tennis fanboying caught Novak Djokovic's attention

Trae Young expressed his new passion for tennis as he admitted liking the sport during the 2021 US Open. He took to X and posted about how he is picking up the habit of watching the sport every morning.

"Starting to become a Tennis fan & watching every morning now #USOpen," he wrote.

To this, Serbian basketballer and LA Clippers star Bogdan Bogdanovic replied:

"I know @djokernole must be your favorite player"

Trae engaged with the conversation and said that he was aware about the GOAT well before as he wrote:

"He Cold !! But I already knew about him."

This conversation caught Djokovic's attention, and he sent his approval in the form of an assortment of emoticons to express his familiarity with Trae Young's 'Coldness.'

Novak Djokovic has been close friends with NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and has expressed his appreciation for him often. He is also an avid fan of basketball and is spotted courtside enjoying his free time to watch games.

