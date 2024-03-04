In Pictures: Novak Djokovic catches up with basketball stars Nikola Jokic and Vlade Divac following Denver Nuggets' win over LA Lakers

Novak Djokovic caught up with fellow Croats Nikola Jokic and Vlade Divac backstage following the Denver Nuggets' win over the LA Lakers on Sunday night.

"The Joker" led the charge, notching 35 points in the 124-114 win. The match also saw LeBron James hit the historic 40,000-point mark, becoming the first NBA player to ever do so.

Djokovic, currently in LA for the upcoming Indian Wells Masters, was spotted at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday night, cheering his compatriot on.

After the game, he gave fans a sneak peek into his interaction with Croatian basketball stars Nikola Jokic and Vlade Divac, and two-time NBA champion with the LA Lakers Sasha Vujacic.

Along with son Stefan, he posed alongside the NBA stars for a couple of photos next to the players' locker room.

"Great to see @NBA superstars and friends last night @Lakers @nuggets," Djokovic wrote via X, formerly Twitter.

Jelena Djokovic also joined her husband for a picture with Jokic.

Novak Djokovic lauds Nikola Jokic as one of Serbia's best athletes

Novak Djokovic has been a pillar of strength for sportspeople in Serbia for a long time and has had a massive impact on putting Serbia on the global map. Another name doing the same in recent years is the two-time NBA MVP, Nikola Jokic.

Speaking ahead of the Denver Nuggets game with the LA Lakers on Sunday, Djokovic lauded his compatriot, describing him as "one of the best athletes" Serbia has ever produced.

“He's huge. He's one of the best athletes we've ever had in the history of Serbian sport. What he has been doing in the last three years is just remarkable, not just for Serbian basketball, but also for European basketball, playing in the strongest basketball league in the world," Djokovic was quoted as saying by Vic Lombardi of AltitudeTV.

"He's amazing. I just love him a lot as a person,” Djokovic said.

He also made sure to dap LeBron James up, strongly stating that he's here to simply enjoy the game.

“I’m here to enjoy the basketball, a sport I love very much. Of course, appreciate the greatness of LeBron and and Nikola Jokic,” Djokovic said.

Jokic had high words of praise for Djokovic last year, calling him an idol to many kids in Serbia. He paid tribute to Djokovic's greatness on the court, and also shed light on all his incredible charity work outside of the court. Referring to him as the "Serbian ambassador," Jokic refused to be compared to him.

“He is a guy who represents Serbia in a much bigger scene. He's a Serbian ambassador, and he's really (an) idol to the kids in Serbia and not just on the court. He is the guy who can you can look up (to). I want to be like him. He is doing something great for kids, for Serbia, for everything. So we cannot be compared.”

