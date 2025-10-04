"He has adjusted to my needs" - Stefanos Tsitsipas gets real about his changed dynamic with father-cum-coach Apostolos

Stefanos Tsitsipas expressed pride in his dynamic with his father and coach, Apostolos Tsitsipas, who has been training the Greek player from a very young age. Tsitsipas had a rough patch with his father last year, but they adjusted to each other's needs over time.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, the former World No. 3 in the PIF ATP Rankings, has enjoyed great success under his father's guidance. He won the ATP Finals in 2019, reached multiple Grand Slam finals, and maintained a consistent presence in the top 10. Although the father-son partnership was blooming, it was also being hampered by miscommunications and recurring emotional strain.

After the 2024 Canadian Open, where Stefanos Tsitsipas lost to Kei Nishikori, he parted ways with his father as coach, expressing a preference to have him simply as his dad. The former No. 3 had a brief stint with Goran Ivanisevic this year, but the partnership ended after the latter criticized his preparedness.

Tsitsipas reunited with his father in mid-2025 and shared how both have improved communication and are aiming to adjust to each other's habits. In a recent interview with ATPTour.com, the 27-year-old expressed pride in the coach-mentee dynamic, saying:

“We have changed our dynamic very much and I'm actually very happy the way we all cooperate and work together now. It's very refreshing as a player to have this relationship with a father. It's exactly where I wanted it to be for a long time now. And I'm happy. He has adjusted to my needs and I have adjusted to his needs. And we have both created a type of dynamic that is one to be proud of.”

Tsitsipas will next be in contention with Nuno Borges in the first round of the Shanghai Masters.

Stefanos Tsitsipas announced that he would like someone to join his coaching team to give Apostolos a breather in the coming days

Tsitsipas at the 2025 US Open - Day 5 - (Source: Getty)

Stefanos Tsitsipas became the highest-ranked Greek men's tennis player and has added 12 Tour-level singles titles to his résumé. However, in recent months, he has struggled with his form and faced challenges due to back issues. His coaching situation was also unstable until he rejoined his father.

In a recent interview, the Greek player mentioned plans to add a new member to his team to work alongside his father. He expressed that he would like his father to enjoy life beyond tennis as well.

"I would be interested in the future to add a person in my team that can collaborate and work with my dad. Obviously he's not getting younger, so if I can find the right person, he can be by my dad’s side a little bit, with a clear, fresher mindset. That might also allow my dad to maybe take a step back a little bit to also enjoy life because it's not only tennis. And I've been reminding him and telling him this for a very long time," he said to ATPTour.com.

Tsitsipas made two final Grand Slam appearances in his career: the 2021 French Open and the 2023 Australian Open.

