Stefanos Tsitsipas reveals real reason he decided to get off social media; credits Naomi Osaka, Grigor Dimitrov for decision

The ATP World No. 27, Greek player Stefanos Tsitsipas, ended his 2025 US Open title run with a second-round defeat to former World No. 47, Daniel Altmaier. The former has shared his thoughts on disconnecting from social media and about spreading mental health awareness, following top-notch stars Naomi Osaka and Grigor Dimitrov.

In the first round of the US Open, Tsitsipas defeated the former World No. 38, French player Alexandre Muller. He also participated in the Winston-Salem Open ATP 250 Tournament, held in North Carolina, and was defeated in the first round. He ended his 2025 Cincinnati Masters tournament run with a Round of 32 loss to French player Benjamin Bonzi.

During his interview with Sports DNA, the Athens native shared the reason for disconnecting himself from social media and for raising mental health awareness following Naomi Osaka and Grigor Dimitrov, who are both mental health advocates.

"I spoke with the team that helps me with social media and I chose to unfollow all the people I was following on social media. I've been finding my peace, disconnecting from the stress through social media, which is wrong. I take out all my stress by going on social media and watching videos etc. for hours, because I like them."

He continued:

"My goal is to show that I'm getting off social media and to give young kids, whether they play sports or not, an incentive to get out there too. It's about mental health, something that Grigor Dimitrov, Andrei Rublev and Naomi Osaka have recently mentioned, and I wanted to support that.

"I want young kids to be dedicated to real life, playing sports, going out, doing activities that I did when I was little. There should be a better quality of life for everyone."

Throughout his notable career, Stefanos Tsitsipas has clinched twelve ATP Tour singles titles and two doubles titles.

Stefanos Tsitsipas encounters highs and lows in 2025 season

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2025 US Open - Day 3 - Source: Getty

The Greek star, Stefanos Tsitsipas, won the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championship after defeating Félix Auger-Aliassime, the former World No. 6 Canadian player, in straight sets. After the win, he came back into the Top 10 ATP rankings.

After defeating the Russian player, Karen Khachanov, in the second round of the Dubai Championship, Tsitsipas clinched his 350th career victory.

At the Australian Open, the Canadian Open, and the Wimbledon Championships, Tsitsipas suffered first-round defeats. After his Canadian Open run, he separated from his coach, Goran Ivanisevic, and is now coached by his father, Apostolos Tsitsipas, who previously coached him from 2001 to 2024.

