"His coach told him the truth & was fired, I don't have any sympathy": Fans frustrated by Stefanos Tsitsipas' shock Winston-Salem loss before US Open

Fans were left frustrated as Stefanos Tsitsipas struggled with form at the opening round of the Winston-Salem Open. His opponent, Bu Yunchaokete, triumphed to reach the last 16 and recorded his first top-50 win of the year.

Tsitsipas began his year with a heartbreaking first-round exit from the Australian Open. He then posted his 350th career win at the Dubai Open second round and then went on to win his first ATP 500 title. However, his momentum didn't improve at Wimbledon despite working with Hall of Famer Goran Ivanisevic.

After his first-round loss, he received scathing comments from Ivanisevic and later parted ways with the Croatian. After posting a similar underwhelming performance at the Winston-Salem Open, fans criticized the Greek player and claimed that Ivanisevic was not playing around when he called him out.

One fan felt that Tsitsipas's only goal right now is to participate, commenting:

"His coach told him the truth and was fired. I don't have any sympathy for Tsitsipas. He clearly is content with wherever he is right now, just happy to participate."

Another fan suggested his retirement from professional tennis, saying:

"I’m not kidding when I say that this guy might have to retire like this is borderline not even the level of a professional tennis player anymore."

An X user complimented his looks, but said nothing about the tennis he played in North Carolina.

"Tsitsipas looked great. That is all I have to say at the moment."

Here are some other reactions:

"Stef couldn’t get anything to work. 1st Serve, drop shots, backhand. Ouch," a fan commented.

"Fact, that Tsitsipas will be seeded at the US Open it's some joke," tweeted a fan.

Stefanos Tsitsipas dropped retirement hints after his heartbreaking 1R loss at Wimbledon

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - (Source: Getty)

Stefanos Tsitsipas was compelled to retire midway through his game with Valentin Royer in the opening round of Wimbledon, citing back issues. He has suffered from roadblocks due to a back injury since 2023, and even after his Dubai Open title, he came down to 26 on the ranking list.

Following his Wimbledon loss, he acknowledged that he had fought hard, but felt the defeat was unjustifiable. He also stated that if his health continues to be an issue, there would be no point in continuing to play.

"I'm fighting a lot of wars these days. It's really painful to find myself in a situation like this," Tsitsipas said.

"I myself, as a person, have a limit at some point, so I'll definitely have to have a final answer as to whether I want to do certain things or not in the next two months. It's going to be tough, but if I see it continue like this, there's no point in competing. If I'm not healthy, if the health isn't there, then your whole tennis life becomes miserable," he added.

Stefanos Tsitsipas peaked at No. 3 in the world, becoming the highest-ranked Greek tennis player in history. He also made the 2021 French Open and the 2023 Australian Open finals.

