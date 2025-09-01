"He's made over $30 million" - Nick Kyrgios defends Stefanos Tsitsipas in strange turn of events after Greek gets trolled for US Open debacle

Nick Kyrgios surprisingly came to the defense of the under-fire Stefanos Tsitsipas following yet another forgettable outing for the Greek at the 2025 US Open. Kyrgios and Tsitsipas have previously been involved in a famous bust-up after the pair's clash at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships produced several controversial moments.Tsitsipas' results in recent months have been underwhelming to say the least, especially considering his past pedigree as a two-time Major finalist and an established top 10 player. His fortunes didn't change significantly at Flushing Meadows, as he bowed out of the hardcourt Major in the second-round following a five-set loss to World No. 56 Daniel Altmaier.Things went from bad to worse as far as Stefanos Tsitsipas' reputation is concerned in the immediate aftermath of his US Open loss, as he tried to stir up a heated exchange with Altmaier, taking issue with the German's use of the underarm serve. However, Altmaier maintained restraint and refused to get agitated, and subsequently, it was the Greek who faced stern criticism.Recently, a tennis page on Instagram shared a post trolling Tsitsipas, with the post's caption taking a sarcastic swipe at the Greek based on what his 'haters' have said about his chances of success at Majors over the years.&quot;The haters said he couldn’t do it. The haters said he’d never win a grand slam. And they were correct. Honestly great call from the haters,&quot; the caption read.Clearly irked by the caption, Nick Kyrgios, who is currently out of action, entered the comments and hit back. The Australian brought up Tsitsipas' earnings to imply that the Greek has had a successful career so far despite not having won a Grand Slam title.&quot;Guys made over 30 mill USD. Haters will continue to hate whilst sitting with their hands in their pants,&quot; Kyrgios commented.Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas' Wimbledon 2022 clash turned controversial; Greek accused Australian of being &quot;a bully&quot;Stefanos Tsitsipas (left) and Nick Kyrgios (right) after the conclusion of their men's singles clash at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships Source: Getty (Source: Getty)The 2022 Wimbledon Championships were special for Nick Kyrgios, as the Australian reached a singles Major final for the first time at the prestigious grasscourt Slam. However, it was also controversial, especially due to the high-tension moments that played out during the Australian's 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(7) win over the Greek.Kyrgios, with his numerous on-court antics on the day, provoked Tsitsipas to an extent that severely affected the Greek's play and mentality. Following the memorable clash's conclusion, Tsitsipas said:&quot;It’s constant bullying, that’s what he (Kyrgios) does. He bullies the opponents. He was probably a bully at school himself. I don’t like bullies. I don’t like people that put other people down. He has some good traits in his character, as well. But he also has a very evil side to him.&quot;The Greek also delivered a scathing take on Kyrgios on Netflix's Break Point, touching on the Australian's behavior on the day of their 2022 Wimbledon meeting. However, this particular take led to allegations of racism against Tsitsipas, as he had labeled Kyrgios' approach to tennis &quot;uneducated&quot; and also accused the Australian of bringing &quot;NBA basketball attitude&quot; to the racket sport.Later, the Greek issued a clarification, writing on social media:&quot;It has come to my attention that some individuals have misinterpreted my comments regarding Nick Kyrgios ... insinuating racism where none exists. I want to emphasize that I harbor no prejudice towards anyone based on their background, ethnicity, or interests. I deeply regret if my words were misinterpreted or caused offense, as that was never my intention.&quot;Subsequently, Kyrgios acknowledged Tsitsipas' clarification and suggested that everything was okay between the ATP rivals.