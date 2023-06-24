From accusations of bullying to allegations of racism: All you need to know about Stefanos Tsitsipas-Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon feud reignited by Netflix

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios were embroiled in a fiery feud at last year’s Wimbledon, which was reawakened after the new episodes of Netflix’s tennis documentary series ‘Break Point’ were recently released.

Tsitsipas and Kyrgios faced off in a highly-anticipated third-round clash at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. The meeting was fraught with drama and the controversies spilled over off-court as well.

Stefanos Tsitsipas was unable to keep his emotions in check during the high-intensity match. As per the Greek’s admission, Nick Kyrgios seemingly provoked him by dumping his towels in Tsitsipas’ box. The Aussie was also heard ranting throughout the match, which distracted the former World No. 3, and he let out his frustration by hitting a ball into the crowd after losing the second set.

The ball narrowly missed a spectator and Tsitsipas was given a code violation. Kyrgios, however, was unhappy with the chair umpire’s decision and pressured him to default his opponent and call the supervisor.

The Aussie’s appeal was rejected and he was, instead, slapped with a code violation for his audible obscenity. A fuming Tsitsipas also aimed two of his shots directly at Kyrgios during the match. Amid all the drama, the Aussie managed to halt Tsitsipas’ Wimbledon campaign with a four-set victory.

The situation spun out of control during the press conference as Stefanos Tsitsipas accused his opponent of being a "bully."

“It’s constant bullying. He was probably a bully at school himself, you don’t know what’s behind. I don’t like people that put other people down. He has some good traits in his character but he also has a very evil side to him,” Tsitsipas said.

The 24-year-old’s main argument was the former World No. 13’s tirade throughout the match.

“Every single point that I played today I feel like there was something going on on the other side of the net. There is no other player that is so upset and frustrated all the time with something,” Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

Kyrgios responded to Tsitsipas' allegations by mentioning his basketball friends and calling the Greek “soft.”

“When I'm back home, you see my everyday, and who I'm competing with on the basketball court -- these guys are dogs. The people I'm playing at Wimbledon, he’s soft. To come in here and say I bullied him, like that’s just soft. Like I go up against guys who are true competitors,” the Wimbledon runner-up said in his presser.

Mark Gottlieb @MarkGottlieb This Kyrgios press conference is extraordinary. If nothing else it makes you want to tune in for the next time he faces Tsitsipas and that’s only good for #tennis This Kyrgios press conference is extraordinary. If nothing else it makes you want to tune in for the next time he faces Tsitsipas and that’s only good for #tennis https://t.co/lkzvSxEHMH

Despite their differences, the players seemingly called a truce in December 2022, as they paired up for doubles during the Diriyah Cup exhibition event.

"I'd describe it as an uneducated approach to playing tennis" – More of Stefanos Tsitsipas' statements on Nick Kyrgios came to light in Netflix's Break Point

Nick Kyrgios arguing with the chair umpire at Wimbledon 2022

The newly-released episode of Netflix’s tennis documentary series ‘Break Point’ has shed more light on the duo’s feud. Stefanos Tsitsipas’ controversial statements regarding the Aussie’s attitude during the Wimbledon match were made public.

“He’s brought NBA basketball attitude to tennis. I’d describe it as an uneducated approach to playing tennis. Tennis is a gentleman's sport, it's all about respect,” Tsitsipas was heard saying in the episode.

The two-time Major runner-up faced backlash online and his remarks were deemed "racist." While Kyrgios hasn’t reacted to the revelations yet, Tsitsipas issued a statement regarding the controversy. He apologized for the offense caused and gave clarification on his standpoint.

“I harbor no prejudice towards anyone based on their background, ethnicity, or interests. I deeply regret if my words were misinterpreted or caused offense, as that was never my intention,” he said.

“I simply intended to express my perspective on certain aspects of his playing style, drawing comparisons to the passion and intensity often associated with basketball,” he explained.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vowed to be “more mindful” of the impact of his words, moving forward.

“Moving forward, I commit to being more mindful of my words and the impact they may have. I firmly believe in promoting inclusivity and celebrating diversity,” he said.

Poll : 0 votes