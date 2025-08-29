  • home icon
  WATCH: Drama erupts as Stefanos Tsitsipas confronts opponent Daniel Altmaier in tense net exchange after shock US Open loss

WATCH: Drama erupts as Stefanos Tsitsipas confronts opponent Daniel Altmaier in tense net exchange after shock US Open loss

By Aliasgar Ayaz
Modified Aug 29, 2025 05:02 GMT
Stefanos Tsitsipas (L) Daniel Altmaier (R) | Getty
Stefanos Tsitsipas (L) Daniel Altmaier (R) | Getty

Stefanos Tsitsipas clashed with Daniel Altmaeir at the net after their 2025 US Open second-round clash. The German notched a shock upset win over the 25th seed in a five-setter classic at the Grandstand.

On Thursday, August 28, Tsitsipas continued his quest to put his poor form behind him by making a deep run at the 2025 US Open. In the second round, he took on Altmaier, and the German kicked off the match by claiming the first set via tiebreaker.

The World No. 28, however, responded strongly by taking two sets in a row to move ahead 2-1. In the fourth set, Altmaier, ranked No. 56, surprised with an underarm serve that clearly irritated Tsitsipas.

Later in the set, the Greek fired a shot directly at Altmaier’s body as he approached the net. Although Tsitsipas offered an apology, the moment drew disapproval from both Altmaier and the crowd. Eventually, the German forced a deciding set.

In the deciding set, Altmaier secured a crucial break and closed out the match 7-6(5), 6-1, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5. The drama didn’t end there, as Tsitsipas confronted him at the net.

While shaking hands, the Greek voiced his displeasure over the underarm serve and even seemed to admit that his shot at Altmaier’s body in the fourth set was intentional, despite having apologized earlier. Altmaier, however, showed no interest in engaging, quickly walking away to celebrate his hard-fought victory.

Watch the video below:

Including the above-mentioned moments, there was more drama during the match as Tsitsipas was given a coaching violation. His father seemed to have verbally given him instructions from across the court, making them one of the first cases of such a violation since the new rules were implemented.

Aliasgar Ayaz

Aliasgar Ayaz

An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda.

