WATCH: Drama erupts as Stefanos Tsitsipas confronts opponent Daniel Altmaier in tense net exchange after shock US Open loss

Stefanos Tsitsipas clashed with Daniel Altmaeir at the net after their 2025 US Open second-round clash. The German notched a shock upset win over the 25th seed in a five-setter classic at the Grandstand.On Thursday, August 28, Tsitsipas continued his quest to put his poor form behind him by making a deep run at the 2025 US Open. In the second round, he took on Altmaier, and the German kicked off the match by claiming the first set via tiebreaker.The World No. 28, however, responded strongly by taking two sets in a row to move ahead 2-1. In the fourth set, Altmaier, ranked No. 56, surprised with an underarm serve that clearly irritated Tsitsipas.Tsitsipas tags Altmaier after he comes into the net. Despite Stefanos' apologies, the New York crowd now has something to be pissed about. byu/Large_banana_hammock intennisLater in the set, the Greek fired a shot directly at Altmaier’s body as he approached the net. Although Tsitsipas offered an apology, the moment drew disapproval from both Altmaier and the crowd. Eventually, the German forced a deciding set.In the deciding set, Altmaier secured a crucial break and closed out the match 7-6(5), 6-1, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5. The drama didn’t end there, as Tsitsipas confronted him at the net.While shaking hands, the Greek voiced his displeasure over the underarm serve and even seemed to admit that his shot at Altmaier’s body in the fourth set was intentional, despite having apologized earlier. Altmaier, however, showed no interest in engaging, quickly walking away to celebrate his hard-fought victory.Watch the video below:Chione @ChioneStefLINK@josemorgado &quot;Next time, don't wonder why I beat you, ok? No, I'm just saying if you serve underarm... IF YOU SERVE UNDERARM...&quot; as Altmaier walks away lolIncluding the above-mentioned moments, there was more drama during the match as Tsitsipas was given a coaching violation. His father seemed to have verbally given him instructions from across the court, making them one of the first cases of such a violation since the new rules were implemented.