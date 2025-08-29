WATCH: Controversial scenes as Stefanos Tsitsipas receives coaching warning after father Apostolos breaks new rules at US Open

  • home icon
By Aliasgar Ayaz
Modified Aug 29, 2025 03:50 GMT
Stefanos Tsitsipas (L) his father Apostolos (R) | Getty
Stefanos Tsitsipas (L) his father Apostolos (R) | Getty

Stefanos Tsitsipas was handed a coaching violation at the 2025 US Open after his father, Apostolos, breached the newly implemented rules. It marked one of the first recorded infractions since the regulations came into effect earlier this year.

On Thursday, August 28, 26th seed Tsitsipas took on Daniel Altmaier in the second round of the 2025 US Open. The competitors fought toe-to-toe before the German won the deciding point in the first set tiebreak.

Tsitsipas, who has been undergoing a tumultuous season, including his on-court performances and coaching changes, made a remarkable comeback to win two sets and lead 2-1.

In the fourth set, with Altmaier up a break and leading 5-3, Apostolos Tsitsipas, father and coach of the Greek star, appeared to give verbal instructions from the opposite end of the court.

Under the updated coaching rules, verbal guidance is only permitted when on the same end, a change from the previous total ban. Apostolos, who has a history of such infractions, became one of the first to be penalized under the new system.

Watch the video below:

The instructions, however, did not seem to have worked as Tsitsipas lost that game and the set. The match went into a deciding fifth set.

