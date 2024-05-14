Jannik Sinner is battling a hip injury that has kept him out of the Italian Open 2024. Recent reports emerging from Italy state that Sinner's participation at the French Open 2024 is unlikely as he has been asked to exercise caution. Fans were taken aback by the reports.

Sinner was scheduled to face Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinal at the Madrid Open 2024. However, the World No. 2 had to withdraw from the match as he was suffering from a hip injury.

Soon after, Sinner announced his withdrawal from the Italian Open. The Italian was hoping to participate in his home tournament but he was not fit enough.

The 22-year-old's participation in the French Open is also up in the air following a recent report from La Gazzetta dello Sport that states he is unlikely to play in Paris.

Jannik Sinner is currently receiving treatment at the J|Medical Center in Turin. He is expected to be released on Wednesday following which his team will reportedly take a call on his French Open participation. Doctors have advised him to exercise caution and it is unlikely that he would play in Paris and risk aggravating his injury.

Fans poured in their support for the young Italian. One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Very sad news. Wishing Sinner all the best and a quick return back to competitive Tennis."

"I really hope he recovers fully from this. Hip injuries are extremely troublesome," wrote one fan.

"Sad for Sinner but smart choice, this is how you gain longevity in tennis," wrote another.

Many fans blamed the packed schedule during the tennis season for the injury.

"If this is true. Poor Jannik. So many tennis players are having injuries right now," wrote one fan.

"Here we go again! Too much tennis being played and not enough rest for players between tournments," wrote another.

On the other hand, some fans believed Sinner was never in the running to win the French Open even at full fitness.

"With all due respect, he isn't winning Roland Garros even if he was fully fit. A QF/SF finish at best is NOT worth jeopardising his whole year. Needs to put all his eggs into the Wimbledon basket," wrote one fan.

"He's a big loss, but it's unlikely he would have won the title even if he was healthy," wrote another.

Jannik Sinner is not ready to risk aggravating his injury by participating in the 2024 French Open

Jannik Sinner at the Madrid Open.

During a press conference before the Italian Open began, Sinner talked about his plans regarding the French Open. He stated that he would play in Paris only if he was completely fit.

"At Roland Garros, I will only play if I am 100%, if there is half a doubt we will have to see," Sinner said.

The Italian even mentioned that he would face difficulties playing in Paris after not playing in Rome. Sinner has participated in every edition of the French Open since 2020. His best result was a quarterfinal run in his first attempt.

Sinner is also in the running to be the World No. 1 at the end of the 2024 French Open. Novak Djokovic, the defending champion, will be defending 2000 points, meanwhile, Jannik Sinner will be defending only 45 points.