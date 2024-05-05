Jannik Sinner injury update: Italian drops massive hint about French Open participation after Italian Open withdrawal

After withdrawing from the 2024 Italian Open, Jannik Sinner recently dropped a massive update about his participation at the upcoming French Open.

Sinner had a good run at the 2024 Madrid Open and dropped just one set on his way to the quarterfinals. He was scheduled to face Felix Auger-Aliassime but the Italian withdrew due to a hip injury.

On May 4, Sinner took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to write a lengthy post about his withdrawal from the Italian Open.

Being an Italian, Sinner's home tournament is dear to him. However, his hip injury forced him to withdraw from the tournament and also puts him in doubt for the French Open.

At a recent press conference at the Italian Open, Sinner said his participation in Paris is doubtful if he is not 100% fit.

"At Roland Garros I will only play if I am 100%, if there is half a doubt we will have to see," Sinner said.

The World No. 2 refused to go into the details of his injury but claimed that he was excited to play in Rome.

Sinner received the Foreign Press Association award for Athlete of the Year at the press conference, awarded to the best athletes of the Italian Federations.

Jannik Sinner admitted that playing the French Open without playing in Rome will be difficult

Jannik Sinner at the Mutua Madrid Open.

Jannik Sinner reminded everyone that he went through last season without any injuries.

He claimed that this season his body has responded well. After the Monte Carlo Masters, he admits that he was feeling a little tired. However, he loves to play so he wished to continue.

The Italian said that some injuries just cannot be avoided. But, suffering this injury and withdrawing from Rome has made a dent in his French Open hopes.

"Now I will have a period without playing. We have to see how to work from next week onwards," he said during the press conference.

"The preparation for Roland Garros will clearly not be optimal, we will give our best to get there in the best possible conditions to compete but play the Slam without matches in Rome is not easy."

Along with Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz will also miss the Italian Open.

The Spaniard faced a defeat against Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals at the 2024 Madrid Open but his fitness was a concern even before the tournament. Subsequently, he pulled out of the Italian Open due to an arm injury.