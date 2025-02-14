"He shouldn't be allowed to work with any girl" - Elena Rybakina's coach Stefano Vukov's suspension draws strongly-worded statement from Rennae Stubbs

The controversy surrounding Elena Rybakina's relationship with her coach Stefano Vukov has heightened again. Amid the Croatian coach's ongoing suspension, Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs stepped forward to criticize his position with a strong remark.

The WTA recently imposed a one-year ban on Elena Rybakina's coach Stefano Vukov for his ruthless behavior. According to the latest statement released by the authority, the Croatian mentor will not be able to obtain credentials for any tour-level events as a coach. The WTA star also expressed her disappointment over the latest update.

Renowned mentor Rennae Stubbs didn't hold back while addressing the ongoing controversy over Stefano Vukov's ban. The Australian firmly stated that she understood the concerns surrounding his behavior with Rybakina and urged that the ban should be extended.

"Look, some of us know a lot more than others. I clearly was around this toxic environment with him and her quite often. I have spoken about it many times and you know people did say that it's her decision. Yes, it is her decision but you know there are a lot of cohesive controlled relationships that get really toxic and really bad and do I think that she is in an environment that is not healthy for her? absolutely! There's no question about it," she said, in a recent episode of The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast.

To support her claims, Stubbs pointed out that her coach, Goran Ivanisevic, and the fitness trainer also left the team, acknowledging the reality of the situation.

"You don't see her coach Goran Ivanisevic decide after this time, even though he enjoyed working with her, 'I'm outta here' because he's clearly saying stuff that he's not okay with the two. But also the fitness trainer, you know who's been there for a long long time... And he's gone as well," Stubbs added.

Stubbs also extended her urge to see a prolonged ban on the Croatian coach by saying:

"Honestly, he should be banned forever! On the WTA tour! He should not be allowed to be able to come on the tour and work with any girl because that's his tendency."

WTA issues firm statement against Elena Rybakina's coach Stefano Vukov

Stefano Vukov with Elena Rybakina at the French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2024. - Source: Getty

The WTA released a statement regarding Stefano Vukov's ongoing case over mistreating Elena Rybakina. The authorities made it clear that the Croatian coach would remain banned from entering events alongside any WTA player as the reports regarding his behavior were verified.

"The WTA confirms that the independent investigation into a potential breach of the WTA Code of Conduct by Stefano Vukov has concluded. Following this process, the suspension remains in place. To protect the confidentiality and integrity of the investigation and its findings, the WTA will not provide further details," the authority said.

As the situation remains tense, the new face of Rybakina's distorted team is yet to be confirmed.

