"He is always the favorite" - Danil Medvedev picks Novak Djokovic as the biggest contender for Wimbledon 2022

Novak Djokovic has been tipped as the favorite for the upcoming Wimbledon 2022 by current World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev. The Serbian has won the last three championships at SW19 and will enter the tournament poised to go all the way.

In an interview with Spanish media outlet Dairio de Mallorca, Medvedev picked Novak Djokovic as one of the best players in the history of the game on grass. The World No. 1 will be unable to participate in Wimbledon due to the ban on Russian and Belarusian players as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

“Novak is always the favourite. He has won the last three Wimbledons that have been played. He plays very well on grass. If we talk about the best players in history on grass, I would place him at the top, although I have not seen Borg or Sampras play.”

Djokovic, who is yet to win his first Major of 2022, has won six Wimbledon crowns and will be looking to add a seventh title to his glittering cabinet. The Serbian lost to his rival Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros but will be determined to defend his title in London.

The 2021 US Open champion further picked Rafael Nadal and Matteo Berrettini as the other two favorites for Wimbledon 2022.

The 26-year-old Russian added, “From my generation, Federer and Djokovic are the best. Of course, Nadal can win any tournament he plays in and Berrettini is playing at a high level. Speaking of favourites, Djokovic, Berrettini and Nadal.”

Nadal won the Australian Open and Roland Garros this season, whereas Matteo Berrettini recently won the Boss Open and the Queen's Club Championship. Furthermore, the Italian reached the Wimbledon final last year but could not cross the final hurdle against Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic's record at Wimbledon

The Serbian had won his maiden title at SW19 back in 2011 when he defeated Rafael Nadal in four sets. Subsequently, he went on to win the prestigious title in 2014 and 2015 and has won the last three championships between 2018-2021 back-to-back.

The Serb lost only one final at the event to Andy Murray in 2013. Djokovic is one match win at Wimbledon away from reaching 80 wins across all four Majors.

Novak Djokovic kisses the coveted Wimbledon trophy 2021. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

The Serbian, who is seeded number one for Wimbledon in the absence of Medvedev and Alexander Zverev, will look to close the gap on the Grand Slam tally between Nadal (22) and himself (20). Wimbledon will begin from June 27 in London.

