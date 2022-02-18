"He is not always politically correct, he reminds me of myself" - Novak Djokovic on Daniil Medvedev

Novak Djokovic recently appeared in an interview for Serbian news channel RTS, where he spoke extensively about Daniil Medvedev's personality. Djokovic said he saw plenty of similarities between himself and the Russian, admitting that both often lack tact.

Djokovic and Medvedev are known to speak their minds on and off the court. They are regarded as very headstrong players who do not shy away from voicing their opinion regardless of the furor it might cause.

During the interview, Djokovic revealed that the Russian texted him minutes after losing to Rafael Nadal in the final of the 2022 Australian Open. While keeping the details of the conversation private, the Serb disclosed that he saw some of himself in Medvedev.

“He texted me 45 minutes after the finals, which surprised me. Content of the message is private, but it was supportive, both ways," Djokovic said. "He is very authentic and speaks his mind on every stage, he is not always politically correct, which many people won’t like. He reminds me of myself in that regard.”

The 20-time Major champion revealed that he shares a "great and respectful relationship" with Medvedev. The Serb further cited a few instances of how their relationship has grown over the years.

“Daniil is an extremely good guy, we have a great and respectful relationship," added the World No. 1. "I think he appreciates that I practised a lot with him and helped him when he was a junior, gave him advice and answered some questions. We were on the same plane when Russia played Davis Cup in Serbia, he was very thankful for that. Our relationship keeps growing."

"I feel like I’m in my backyard on Rod Laver Arena" - Novak Djokovic on his Australian Open prospects

During the interview, the World No. 1 claimed he stood a good chance of clinching his 10th Australian Open crown last month. However, the Serb made it clear that he meant no disrespect to Rafael Nadal or the rest of the field with his comment.

“Nothing in life is guaranteed, but considering everything, I did like my chances in Australia this year," said the Serb. "I feel like I’m in my backyard on Rod Laver Arena. Out of respect to Rafael Nadal who won and to all the other players, I don’t dare to say that I would’ve won, but I think I had a good chance.”

Novak Djokovic has been heavily criticized and mocked on social media, particularly for his stance on COVID-19 vaccines. Fans have poked fun at him by calling him Novax Djokovid among other names.

When asked for his thoughts on the matter, the Serb was quick to brush it aside, pointing out that everyone had critics.

“I’ve been called various different names throughout my career, not just now," he said. "There are always those who support you and others who don’t. That’s all I can say.”

