"He always wants to please the public in different ways" - Eugene Lapierre on Novak Djokovic

Eugene Lapierre has hailed Novak Djokovic as the quintessential entertainer on the court. The former Montreal Open tournament director interacted with Journal de Quebec to provide insights about the Big Three of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Djokovic.

While Federer retired last month, Nadal and Djokovic are still active. All three players are widely regarded as the best to have graced the sport, winning multiple big titles.

Lapierre opened up on how Djokovic inherited the nickname 'Djoker', saying that things are seldom boring when the Serb is around.

"The nickname 'Djoker' which Serbian Novak Djokovic inherited very early in his career suits him perfectly. He always wants to please the public in different ways. He dances with the ball hunters on the field," he said.

Lapierre narrated an incident when Djokovic asked for a 'segway' to move around, but there wasn't one around. Nevertheless, he hailed the 35-year-old for being nice to everyone and making people laugh, saying:

"At one point he asked me if we could get him a Segway (a small two-wheeled vehicle), so he could get around the site . We couldn't find any, and anyway, his agent said, "Never!" He is very nice to everyone. He is a teaser, who always wants to make people laugh," he recalled.

Currently in action in Astana, Novak Djokovic will take on second seed Daniil Medvedev on Saturday for a place in the final.

"A perfect guy who was also perfect on the court" - Eugene Lapierre on Novak Djokovic's Big Three colleague Roger Federer

Roger Federer - who retired at the Laver Cup in London last month - is widely regarded as one of the most aesthetically pleasing players in the sport's history.

With his signature one-handed backhand, Federer was an anomaly in the era of powerful double-handers. However, he more than held his own, winning 103 singles titles - including 20 Grand Slams - during his illustrious 24-year career.

Federer is also a quintessential gentleman - both on and off the court - and Eugene Lapierre only has fond memories of the Swiss in Montreal. Lapierre said that Federer oozed class and was perfection personified.

“Federer is just top class," said Lapierre. "He realised the impact and reach he could have with everyone. He never wavered, made special requests. He was very happy to come to Montreal, he was always very nice. With him, there is not a hair sticking out, as they say. It was very Swiss in attitude. A perfect guy, who was also perfect on the court.”

The 41-year-old lost the last match of his professional career. Teaming up with his good friend and arch-rival Rafael Nadal, the legendary pair squandered a match point on Federer's serve to fall in a super tiebreak.

Novak Djokovic was also a part of the event - winning two of his three singles and doubles matches. However, that wasn't enough as Team World won three matches on the final day to win their first Laver Cup.

