Australian Open director Craig Tiley has stated that he has no control over whether Novak Djokovic will compete at the event or not. He has, however, added that he does have contact with Djokovic's team regarding the matter.

Djokovic arrived in Australia earlier this year to defend his title, and Tennis Australia granted him an exemption despite the Serb being unvaccinated. However, the Australian government forbade him from entering the country and detained him. Djokovic was subsequently deported and issued a ban that prevented him from entering Australia for the next three years.

However, the Australian government recently dropped the restriction that had prevented unvaccinated foreigners from entering the nation. As a result, Craig Tiley optimistic that Djokovic's ban may soon be overturned.

According to Tiley, who recently spoke with Sport Klub, Novak Djokovic is always welcome to play in Australia and many people there enjoy watching him swinging his racket.

"I think we are doing our best," Tiley said. "Clearly, it's not my decision whether he will be able to play at the Australian Open, but Novak is always welcome, he knows that many people in Australia like to watch him play."

Additionally, he encouraged everyone to rejoice at the Serbs' triumph at SW19 this year.

"It is up to others to make a decision, but there is still a lot of time before the Australian Open next year. I think everyone should now enjoy his victory at Wimbledon," Tiley said.

"Novak Djokovic played outstandingly; He is practically invincible at the Central Stadium"- Craig Tiley

On Sunday, Novak Djokovic defeated Australian Nick Kyrgios to win his seventh Wimbledon crown. The top seed dropped the opening set but came back to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) to win his 21st Grand Slam title, bridging the gap to Rafael Nadal's tally to one.

The Serb matched Pete Sampras' overall tally of seven titles and is within one of Roger Federer's eight titles for men at the All England Club.

In light of this, Craig Tiley congratulated the Serb on his victory by labeling him as "invincible" on the centre court and stated that he had done an excellent job through the fortnight.

"Novak played outstandingly and absolutely deserved to win," Tiley said. "He played fantastic, I'm happy for him and his team. It was a difficult year, but he is practically invincible at the Central Stadium. Now I congratulated them on an incredible two weeks, Novak did an excellent job."

