"He is beautiful" - Victoria Azarenka admires Casper Ruud's beauty, retracts initial protest of resembling the Norwegian in hilarious interaction

Tennis isn't the only thing that ties Victoria Azarenka and Casper Ruud together. The Belarusian star apparently resembles the Norwegian, as per her video game character.

Azarenka, who is fairly active on social media, recently came across her game character from the video game "Match Point - Tennis Championships" after a fan shared it, suggesting a stark difference between the physical features of the actual tennis player and the corresponding character.

Fans were in for a good laugh as Victoria Azarenka noticed the avatar and engaged in a discussion, lamenting its hideousness. She further took note of the avatar's features and concluded it to be resembling former World No. 2 Casper Ruud.

"This is terrible," the 33-year-old hilariously remarked, wondering, "also why do I look like Casper Ruud?"

However, numerous fans came to Ruud's defense and one fan stated that there is nothing wrong with the Norwegian, commenting that he is beautiful and loved by many.

"What is wrong with Casper? He is beautiful, guys love him," the fan said.

Victoria Azarenka soon retracted her initial thoughts and was quick to respond to the question as she boldly vouched for the 24-year-old's unquestionable beauty.

"He is beautiful I don’t disagree with you," she agreed.

How Victoria Azarenka and Casper Ruud fared at the 2023 Australian Open

Elena Rybakina outlasts Victoria Azarenka at 2023 Australian Open

Victoria Azarenka and Casper Ruud had varied experiences at the 2023 Australian Open.

Azarenka, a two-time Australian Open champion (2012, 2013), played her best tennis, a decade since her previous semifinal appearance, to reach the final four at the tournament Down Under in 2023. On her way to the penultimate stage, the 33-year-old dismissed 2021 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, Nadia Podoroska, 2015 and 2022 semifinalist Madison Keys, Lin Zhu, and No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula.

Azarenka, however, fell short against reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the semifinals, where she suffered a straight-sets loss of 6(3)-7, 3-6. Nonetheless, the former World No. 1's noteworthy run placed her back inside the top 20, currently ranked World No. 16.

Casper Ruud, meanwhile, suffered an early loss at the 2023 Australian Open. The Norwegian, who entered as the second seed in the tournament, survived his opening-round match against Tomas Machac. The 24-year-old, however, crumbled under pressure in his next round against American Jenson Brooksby, where he hung by a thread in the third set but was eventually unable to stretch the encounter to a fifth set, facing an unfortunate loss of 3-6, 5-7, 7-6(4), 2-6.

Ruud's early loss led to the former World No. 2's dip in the rankings by one spot, and he is now placed at World No. 4

