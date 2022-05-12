"He is best positioned to replace players like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic" - Toni Nadal on Carlos Alcaraz 

Carlos Alcaraz continues to be commended post his win at the Madrid Open. In an interview with DxT Campeon, Rafael Nadal's former coach and his uncle, Toni Nadal, has predicted that Alcaraz would likely replace Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

José Morgado @josemorgado Carlos Alcaraz will be the world number six on Monday.



"I already said that he is the best positioned to replace players like Roger Federer, Rafel Nadal and Novak Djokovic, who are already 40, 36 and 35 years old".

The Spaniard, who began the season by winning the Rio Open, went on to add the Miami Open trophy to his closet before clinching the Barcelona Open. Alcaraz became the youngest player to win the Madrid Open when he defeated Alexander Zverev in the final.

Nadal highlighted the youngster's speed with which he generates power in his shots and described the 19-year-old as a complete player.

"Alcaraz has been demonstrating his potential in each tournament he participates in, in which I would highlight the speed with which he manages to generate power in each of his shots. It is impressive, but apart from that, a very complete tennis player, very fast, practically plays very well and it has it all."

Nadal reckoned that the 19-year-old was head and shoulders above the other players of his generation.

"There is no color between him and the other players of his generation."

"It has been a good success because he has continued to improve" - Toni Nadal on the Alcaraz-Ferrero association"

Alcaraz celebrates with coach Juan Carlos Ferrero after winning the Miami Open

The man who mentored Rafael Nadal and is currently coaching Felix Auger-Alissime opined that Alcaraz's team, which included Juan Carlos Ferrero, would guide him along.

The 61-year-old coach stated that Alcaraz's association with Juan Carlos Ferrero has been a success as the youngster has continued to improve.

The teenager defeated his childhood idol Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open before getting the better of World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the semifinals a day later.

Alcaraz thus became the first player to beat both Nadal and Djokovic in the same tournament on a clay surface.

"He has his advisors, a whole team that will surely guide him. There was already talk of Alcaraz when he was little and a few years ago his manager decided that he should continue with (Juan Carlos) Ferrero. And it has been a good success because he has continued to improve. What he promised then is being fulfilled," Toni Nadal said."We have many years left to enjoy Carlos."

