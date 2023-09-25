"He was born for this role" - Jack Sock's wife Laura shares hilarious glimpse of the American as she celebrates his birthday ahead of baby's birth

Jack Sock celebrated his birthday with family on Sunday, September 24. Laura Sock, his wife, took to social media to wish the tennis star on his 31st birthday.

She posted a video, during the time she was expecting a child, on her Instagram story with an adorable caption. In the clip, Sock looks amused at his look as he sports a fanny pack around his waist.

“Happy birthday @jack.sock! This was right before our first baby appt. He was born for this role”, Laura Sock wrote.

To this, Sock had an affirming yet hilarious reply.

“Dad life”, he captioned the reshared story.

Laura Sock via Instagram

She also shared a glimpse of the party decor for the tennis star's birthday. Laura Sock posted a picture of the ‘over the top’ dinner table decoration, dedicated to Sock, on her Instagram story.

“Our family always goes over the top for birthdays. Happy 12th birthday @jack.sock”, Laura Sock jokingly wrote in her story.

Jack Sock reshared the story on his Instagram with a befitting reply.

“Y’all know the way to my heart”, Sock joked.

Laura Sock via Instagram

The American tennis star and his wife are set to welcome their first child, a baby boy, in December this year. The couple celebrated a baby shower a few weeks after Sock hung up his racket. They also had a gender reveal ceremony at the baby shower.

“When it comes to pickleball, I’m a bit of a nerd,” - Jack Sock talks about his transition from tennis to pickleball

BNP Paribas Open - Day 6

Jack Sock, with a career-high ranking of No. 2 in doubles and No. 8 in singles, retired from tennis after the US Open. The 31-year-old is keen on pursuing a career with the Professional Pickleball Association.

He recently opened up to Fleming about his views on retired tennis players joining pickleball.

“The tennis players that think they’re going to jump over and just kill it, it’s not going to be as easy as some think,” Sock said before his Charlotte title run.

The former No. 8 didn't hesitate in appreciating the top players in pickleball and further talked about the preparation he took while transitioning into a pickleball player.

“The top pickleball players are really good. When it comes to pickleball, I’m a bit of a nerd," Jack Sock said.

He talked more about how he learned the tactics and strategies of the game.

"I've watched a lot of streams, a lot of video,” added Sock.