"He can totally identify with this gorgeous fluff ball" - Andy Murray's mother Judy recalls golden retriever puppy Brit had at age 11

Andy Murray's mother Judy fondly reminisced about the golden retriever puppy that her son had when he was just 11 years old.

Murray is currently competing at the 2023 Citi Open. He commenced his journey at Washington with a doubles match, where he joined forces with compatriot Daniel Evans. The British duo defeated the American-Croatian pair of Austin Krajicek and Mate Pavic 6-3, 6-4.

This was also Andy Murray’s first doubles appearance of the season. The British pair had previously teamed up at the 2017 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Murray and Evans successfully saved three out of the four break points against Krajicek and Pavic, ultimately securing victory in one hour and 17 minutes.

"Andy had a golden retriever puppy called ABBY when he was 11 so he can totally identify with this gorgeous little fluff ball that he met @mubadalacitidc ❤️ ," Judy tweeted.

"I’m totally behind equal prize money" - Andy Murray

During a recent press conference, Andy Murray told reporters that tennis is moving in the right direction by providing equal prize money for both men and women.

Murray emphasized that although progress has been made, further actions are necessary, particularly in light of the recently revealed gender pay gap in the Washington tournament.

"I’m totally behind equal prize money, and I think that it is brilliant that a lot of the tournaments on the tour that we have that, and I think that’s really, really positive. I think it is difficult for it ever to become truly equal until the ATP and the WTA sort of actually combine and work together," he said.

"That’s my feeling because I don’t know what the, you know, like what the threshold for tournaments is, like to become a 500 on the ATP Tour, if the ATP will have their set of rules as to what levels they need to reach from a prize money perspective, and I’m sure the WTA have their own," the 36-year-old added.

Andy Murray believes that when men and women compete in the same tournament, both genders should be paid the same amount. However, he acknowledges that achieving prize money parity necessitates collaborative efforts between the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP).

"I always felt like when we’re competing at the same event on the same courts, you know, that we should be playing for, you know, for the same prize money," Murray said.

"But I think for it ever to become like truly equal, the WTA and the ATP are actually going to have to come together and work as one before that’s the case, because I don’t think it’s that straightforward just now, you know, that both tours have different sponsors, different TV deals, and all of that stuff too," he added.