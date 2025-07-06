Novak Djokovic booked his spot in the fourth round at Wimbledon 2025, crushing compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic in the third round on Saturday. In the aftermath of the defeat, Kecmanovic has made a gutsy prediction for the 24-time Grand Slam champion, along with a warning to the rest of the pack at SW19.

On Center Court, it was an easy 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 win for Djokovic against Kecmanovic, his second straight straight-sets win at the tournament. In the second round, he beat Dan Evans, also handing out a 6-0 set to the Brit in the third.

Speaking to the press after the loss, Kecmanovic, younger than Djokovic by 13 years, was in awe of the level the veteran showed on the night. In fact, the Serb was of the opinion that he looked good for 20 more Grand Slam titles, a feat that would take him to an unbelievable 44 Major trophies.

"It was crazy. It was difficult to win points even when serving well. You wonder what to do on the court when Novak plays at that level. I went into the match without fear and didn't put pressure on myself, but his level was extremely high. If he continues playing like this, I feel he can win 20 more Grand Slam titles," he said.

Kecmanovic further claimed that playing against the former World No. 1 on Saturday, he felt like he was back in his 2011 or 2015 season-self -- two years where Djokovic was at his absolute prime. The Serb won three of the four Grand Slams in both years, and finished both years as the World No. 1.

"It's clear that matches like this motivate me to keep improving, but I'm clear that only three players can match that level of performance right now: Sinner, Alcaraz, and Novak. It's incredible how well prepared he is physically; he has a very consistent and varied serve, in spin, direction, and speed, not to mention the mental aspect. I felt like we were back in 2011 or 2015," Kecmanovic claimed.

With the win on Saturday, Novak Djokovic became only the second player in the Open Era to win 100 matches at Wimbledon, behind only Roger Federer.

What next for Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon?

Following his win over Miomir Kecmanovic, Novak Djokovic will next take on Alex de Minaur in the fourth round at Wimbledon. The Aussie 11th seed defeated qualifier August Holmgren in the third round.

Djokovic is the two-time defending runner-up at Wimbledon this year, having lost in the final to Carlos Alcaraz both years. This year, he can meet the Spaniard in the final again, before which he will likely have to take down World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the semifinals.

