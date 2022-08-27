“He would be the clear favorite to win the US Open if he was allowed to play” - Taylor Fritz on Novak Djokovic

For Taylor Fritz, Novak Djokovic is currently the best player in the world and would have been the biggest contender for the US Open if he was allowed to compete in the season's final Grand Slam.

That said, Fritz, speaking to Forbes, believes that the former World No. 1's absence increases every other player's chances of winning the title at Flushing Meadows.

“I think at the end of the day, he’s the best player in the world and would be the clear favorite to win the U.S. Open if he was allowed to play,” Fritz said, adding, “[Without Djokovic] it’s the most spread out everyone’s chance of winning are for a long, long time, and honestly I think that makes it more exciting than ever.”

Weeks of speculation and debate over Djokovic's participation in the New York Major ended with the Serb announcing on Thursday that he was withdrawing from the event as he was unable to travel to the US due to his unvaccinated status.

For more than two decades, the trio of Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have dominated the sport, winning the lion's share of titles - especially at Grand Slams. Fritz, however, believes that the tide is changing a little now and others have a fair shot at the biggest trophies on offer.

“I think there was a long period where it was just basically [Roger] Federer, [Novak] Djokovic, [Rafael] Nadal, [Andy] Murray and it was always going to be one of those guys. I think now times are changing a bit, there’s no one that’s overly dominant right now so I feel like anyone between 10 people could win the tournament,” he said.

“I think that Americans can contend for Grand Slams now” - Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz reached the quarterfinals at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Adding to his comments on the changing of the guard, with the big names not being as dominant as they were at their peak, Taylor Fritz stated that Americans can fight for men's singles Grand Slam titles once again.

At Wimbledon this year, four American men reached the fourth round for the first time since 1999. Fritz went a step further and made the quarterfinals, becoming the first American man to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal since the 2020 Australian Open.

“I think that Americans can contend for Grand Slams right now. I see several Americans in the Round of 16, just like there were at Wimbledon, and then I feel pretty confident that at least one of us will make the quarterfinals, maybe more,” Taylor Fritz said.

The World No. 12 is one of seven Americans currently in the top 50 of the ATP rankings - Frances Tiafoe (No. 24), Reilly Opelka (No. 28), Tommy Paul (No. 33), Maxime Cressy (No. 34), Jenson Brooksby (No. 43) and John Isner (No. 48).

The weight of expectations will be high on Fritz's shoulders at his home Major. No American man has won a Grand Slam since Andy Roddick at the 2003 US Open. The 24-year-old Californian will begin his New York campaign with an opening-round clash against compatriot Brandon Holt on Tuesday.

