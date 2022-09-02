"He was my coach for 10 years so it's not cool to learn that kind of stuff" - Alize Cornet on Fiona Ferro's rape and sexual assault allegations against their former coach Pierre Bouteyre

French veteran Alize Cornet has responded to the rape and sexual assault allegations faced by her former coach Pierre Bouteyre.

Cornet recently spoke to L’Equipe regarding compatriot Fiona Ferro’s accusations against their former coach. She admitted that the issue was very serious and that it caused her to have sleepless nights.

"It's far too serious and serious a subject for me to talk about during the tournament (US Open). It obviously affects me a lot and maybe that's one of the reasons why I don't sleep very well at night,” Alize Cornet said.

The 32-year-old was coached by Pierre Bouteyre from 2002-2012, after which she rehired him from 2018-2019.

Cornet is saddened by how the events have transpired and has sent immense support to her friend, Fiona Ferro.

“Obviously, I'm sending huge support to Fiona, which I did via text because she's my buddy. It's terrible, for both of them and especially for Fiona. He was my coach for 10 years so it's not cool to learn that kind of stuff,” she said.

The Frenchwoman further stated that she was made aware of the ordeal months prior, which is why she was able to stay composed when the accusations made in February were recently revealed to the public.

“But I was already aware so I did not fall too high either. I have known for a few months (that there is a procedure in progress),” she disclosed.

Alize Cornet also confirmed that she was going to be interrogated as a witness in the case. She concluded on a hopeful note, wishing courage to Ferro.

“I do what I have to do. As part of the investigation, they ask me and it's not like I can negotiate with the police. Courage to Fiona. We are with her, we love her and all the girls in the locker room think of her very much. I hope she can move on with her life when this is over,” she said.

Alize Cornet has reached 3rd round of the US Open

Alize Cornet, who is currently coached by Nicolas Beuque, is through to the third round of the US Open.

Cornet, famously referred to as the 'Giant Killer', for pulling off numerous upsets over top seeds at Grand Slams, recently dismissed defending US Open champion Emma Raducanu in the first round.

Cornet went on to defeat Katerina Siniakova in the second round to set up a clash with American Danielle Collins.

Collins and Cornet will meet for the second time this year. Collins previously subdued Cornet in straight sets in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

