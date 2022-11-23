"He is definitely one of the best offensive forces in the league" - Nick Kyrgios backs Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum for MVP 

World No. 22 Nick Kyrgios has always been a hardcore enthusiast of basketball. He supports the Boston Celtics and is often spotted wearing their apparel. He was also among the spectators in several of their NBA matches.

In a recent conversation with Courtside Huddle, the 27-year-old complimented Celtics' Jayson Tatum and stated that the forward deserves the MVP award at the end of the season.

"After four games, anything like 33 points! He (Jayson Tatum) is definitely one of the best offensive forces in the league," Kyrgios said.

The Australian noted that despite suffering a narrow defeat against the Golden State Warriors in the 2021-22 NBA Finals, Jayson would have earned a lot of experience which would benefit the player going forward.

"He just looks more in control you know, having that experience. I can talk from my experience, from losing a Wimbledon or something. That kind of gives you the experience the next time you go out there. So, I feel like he just looks more experienced," he added.

Nick Kyrgios seems to be enjoying his off-season by watching NBA action and getting proper rest ahead of the 2023 campaign. He wrapped up his 2022 season at the ATP Finals, where he and compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis suffered a group-stage exit in the year-ending championships.

"I've literally thrown tennis matches if they've lost in like, double overtime" - Nick Kyrgios on being a die-hard fan of Boston Celtics

Nick Kyrgios pictured at the 2022 US Open

Nick Kyrgios has always been vocal about his support for the NBA's Bolton Celtics. However, he surprised tennis fans all around the world when he conveyed how their results affected his mindset.

In a conversation with the Tennis Channel earlier this year, Kyrgios opened up about his immense affection for the Boston-based team and admitted that he is a 'super fan' of the side.

"I literally watch like live streams, everything. I barely miss a game and if they lose I am in a pretty bad mood," Kyrgios stated.

The 27-year-old confessed that news of a Celtics defeat at the NBA would affect his focus and motivation during his matches.

'I've literally thrown tennis matches if they've lost in like, double overtime. If someone plays me and they know the Celtics have lost, that's your chance. That is for sure your chance, to play me on that day," he expressed.

