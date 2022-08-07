"He deserves comparison with the Big-3, the way he can make his opponents make themselves look bad is absolutely astounding" - Tennis fans react to Daniil Medvedev winning his 1st title of the year in Los Cabos

Daniil Medvedev finally lifted his first title of the 2022 season, defeating Cameron Norrie in the final of the Los Cabos Open in straight sets. The Russian, who hadn't won a trophy before this since his historic victory at the US Open last year, put in a dominant performance on Saturday to dispose of the Brit 7-5, 6-0.

With the victory, the 26-year-old also snapped a five-match losing streak he has had in ATP finals since the showing at Flushing Meadows, including three finals this year alone: against Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open, Tim van Rijthoven at the 's-Hertogenbosch Open and Hubert Hurkacz at the Halle Open.

Tennis fans on social media were ecstatic after the World No. 1's victory, praising him for his flawless display on the night. Many users on Twitter were astounded by the consistency Medvedev continues to show on hardcourts, some even remarking that he's the best player when it comes to the North American hardcourt swing.

One fan was of the opinion that the reigning US Open champion deserves every comparison to the fabled Big 3 of Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, lauding him for his uncanny ability to confuse players with his unorthodox playstyle. The tweet read:

"It just feels like Daniil Medvedev is about 15 steps ahead of everything Norrie is trying to do. Again, he deserves the comparison with the big 3. The way he can make his opponents make themselves look bad is absolutely astounding. Something only those guys do."

Another user reckoned he should be the favorite to defend his title at the US Open now that he has gotten over the mental block of not winning in finals, and tweeted:

"Hits his prime around this time of year on these surfaces. Gonna be tough to beat in the Open."

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Gill Gross 🍦 @Gill_Gross Great performance by Medvedev. Important to snap that 5-match finals L streak to quiet any demons. I felt Daniil's defense squeezed Norrie quite a bit. Cam can overhit into errors against the elite movers. I liked how bold DM got on his backhand as well- trusting that shot. Great performance by Medvedev. Important to snap that 5-match finals L streak to quiet any demons. I felt Daniil's defense squeezed Norrie quite a bit. Cam can overhit into errors against the elite movers. I liked how bold DM got on his backhand as well- trusting that shot.

World number #1 Daniil Medvedev beats Cameron Norrie 7-5, 6-0 to win his first title of the season in Los Cabos.



Can be the start of another hot hardcourt summer for him...

Jake Huang @huang_yiju @TennisTV @DaniilMedwed



INSANE.



INSANE. @AbiertoLosCabos Meddy looking more and more ready for USO!IMAGINE if Meddy beats NADAL in the final. ANOTHER repeat of 2021 (lose the AO final to a Big3 and then literally beating the same Big3 in the USO final).INSANE. @TennisTV @DaniilMedwed @AbiertoLosCabos Meddy looking more and more ready for USO!IMAGINE if Meddy beats NADAL in the final. ANOTHER repeat of 2021 (lose the AO final to a Big3 and then literally beating the same Big3 in the USO final).INSANE.

Medvedev went 41 days without a match until this week.

Samsonova went 41 days without a match until this week.



Maybe the forced rest will end up being helpful for some, considering this sport's insane calendar?

Daniil Medvedev turns his attention to the Canadian Open up next

Daniil Medvedev will begin his 2022 Canadian Open as the top seed and defending champion

Following his title run at the Los Cabos Open, Daniil Medvedev will now turn his attention to the Canadian Open -- a tournament where he is both the top seed and the defending champion.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis "There could be a Medvedev vs Kyrgios in Montreal 2nd round" "There could be a Medvedev vs Kyrgios in Montreal 2nd round" https://t.co/XdijmkhopO

With a bye in the first round, the Russian could take on Nick Kyrgios in the second round, while potential clashes with Grigor Dimitrov and Hubert Hurkacz await him in the third round and quarterfinals respectively.

Casper Ruud or Felix Auger-Aliassime are likely to meet the World No. 1 in the semifinals of the ATP1000 event, with second seed Carlos Alcaraz expected to reach the summit clash from the bottom half of the draw.

