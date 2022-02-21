"He deserves to be No. 1. If it happens this week, I'll be the first one to congratulate him"- Novak Djokovic on Daniil Medvedev

In a recent press conference ahead of the Dubai Tennis Championships 2022, Novak Djokovic claimed that Daniil Medvedev "deserves" to be the World No. 1 player. Mentioning that Medvedev will "eventually" acquire the top spot someday, the Serb stated that he will be the "first one to congratulate" him if he dethrones him this week.

Although Novak Djokovic was initially unaware of the rankings scenario, he knew that Medvedev was really "close" to becoming the new World No. 1 player. However, keeping that aside, the Serb stressed that the only "scenario" in his head right now is to "win every match" that he plays in Dubai.

Read the full story here @DaniilMedwed can reach the top spot on 28 February.Read the full story here 🇷🇺 @DaniilMedwed can reach the top spot on 28 February. Read the full story here👇

However, when Djokovic was told that Medvedev could become the new tennis ace if he succeeds at the Acupulco Open irrespective of his own results in Dubai, he mentioned that he would be really happy for him.

Reem Abulleil @ReemAbulleil Novak Djokovic wasn't fully aware of the No.1 scenarios this week but says either way, Daniil Medvedev "deserves to be No.1. Eventually it's going to happen. If it happens this week, I'll be the first one to congratulate him". Novak Djokovic wasn't fully aware of the No.1 scenarios this week but says either way, Daniil Medvedev "deserves to be No.1. Eventually it's going to happen. If it happens this week, I'll be the first one to congratulate him".

"Well, I know that he's very close. Depends what I do here. I am not aware of all the different scenarios, but the only scenario that I have in my head is to win every match that I play here. I know if I win the tournament, I guess will I be able to stay No. 1?" said Djokovic.

"He has to win, okay. It's in his hands. He deserves to be No. 1. Eventually, it's going to happen. If it happens this week, I'll be the first one to congratulate him," added the 34-year-old player.

Djokovic will kick off his 2022 tennis season at the Dubai Tennis Championships. The Serb will lock horns against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in the first round of the tournament on Monday.

Michal Samulski @MichalSamulski Novak Djokovic faces Lorenzo Musetti at Dubai Championships in his first match of the season. Novak Djokovic faces Lorenzo Musetti at Dubai Championships in his first match of the season.

When asked about the players' reaction to his entire vaccine saga and if some of them have built "bridges" in their relationship with him over the visa fiasco, Djokovic revealed that most of the players have been "positive and welcoming."

However, he didn't feel the same way in Australia, hinting that the players behaved in a "strange" manner there.

Novak Djokovic at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2021

"Well, so far here most of the players that I've seen - I haven't seen too many players - but most of the players that I've seen have been positive and welcoming. It's nice to see obviously. I can't say that was the case in Australia. It was a little bit strange. But here it's well so far," mentioned the 20-time Grand Slam winner.

Novak Djokovic thanks Zlatan Ibrahimovic for his support over vaccine saga, hopes his club AC Milan wins the Serie A title this year

Novak Djokovic with Zlatan Ibrahimovic

In the same press conference, Djokovic disclosed that he has been in "touch" with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who supported him during his vaccine saga in Australia, and stated that he has known the Swedish striker for more than 10-15 years. The Serb also emphasized that he "appreciates" the fact that Zlatan supported him "publicly."

Calling himself a fan of Italian football club AC Milan, Djokovic further mentioned that he hopes the club wins the Serie A title this year.

Sam Street @samstreetwrites Zlatan Ibrahimovic has spoken out in support of Novak Djokovic and against vaccine mandates.



“Okay, so you do it for health? But getting vaccinated to play in a tennis tournament is not the same thing.



“People should not be forced to do this just to go to work." Zlatan Ibrahimovic has spoken out in support of Novak Djokovic and against vaccine mandates.“Okay, so you do it for health? But getting vaccinated to play in a tennis tournament is not the same thing.“People should not be forced to do this just to go to work." https://t.co/4YlZefszrW

"I'm in touch with Zlatan not all the time, but quite regularly. Let's say we chat. We've known each other for more than 10, 15 years actually. Of course, I'm a fan of his. Of course, everything he has achieved. We speak the same language, so of course we feel even closer to each other," said Djokovic.

"We have texted a little bit since obviously the Australian situation. He has given me support publicly, as well, which I very much appreciate. Yes, I'm a fan of AC Milan. Hopefully we can see him back on the field. I know he's injured. He's doing his recovery now and rehab. Hopefully we can win the scudetto this year," concluded the Serb.

Novak Djokovic will be eyeing his sixth title in Dubai this year.

