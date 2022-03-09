He has done everything with the best intentions and with a desire to help people through his status in tennis: Pepe Imaz on Novak Djokovic

In a recent interview with AS.com, Pepe Imaz hailed Novak Djokovic, claiming that the Serb has done everything in his career with "the best intention and desire to help" others. Mentioning that Djokovic is just another human being who learns from his mistakes, Imaz reiterated that the 20-time Grand Slam winner does everything "from his heart."

"As I feel and observe him, everything he has done, he has done with the best intention and desire to help and contribute from the status he has in the world of tennis. He has done it from the heart. Some things have been more successful or less. He is a human being and he learns," said Imaz.

C Kristjánsdóttir ●🐊 @CristinaNcl

"He has impressive values, with a tremendous humanity and generosity that he does not want to show."

"his actions, not known, are magical, of a wonderful human being"

as.com/tenis/2022/03/… Pepe Imaz: "Novak Djokovic has done everything from the heart" (Albarran, @diarioas "He has impressive values, with a tremendous humanity and generosity that he does not want to show.""his actions, not known, are magical, of a wonderful human being" Pepe Imaz: "Novak Djokovic has done everything from the heart" (Albarran, @diarioas)"He has impressive values, with a tremendous humanity and generosity that he does not want to show.""his actions, not known, are magical, of a wonderful human being" ❤️as.com/tenis/2022/03/… https://t.co/EpXoY9HwPC

Pepe Imaz runs 'Amor and Paz' in Marbella, Spain. Claiming to be an alternate tennis school that transmits knowledge of the world through tennis, Imaz worked with Novak Djokovic from 2016 to 2018. .

TENNIS @Tennis Novak Djokovic: Pepe Imaz is part of my team, but he's no 'guru' | tennis.com/pro-game/2016/… Novak Djokovic: Pepe Imaz is part of my team, but he's no 'guru' | tennis.com/pro-game/2016/… https://t.co/BtjaLP2ryt

Asked if he has any insight on how Djokovic used to overcome controversies in the past, Imaz stated that the Serb receives his criticism with "acceptance and learning." He also admitted that although the criticism is too harsh at times, the World No. 2 player still takes it in a positive manner.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Novak Djokovic turns to spiritual guru Pepe Imaz as Serb targets form with 'love and peace' dailym.ai/2eNU8sX Novak Djokovic turns to spiritual guru Pepe Imaz as Serb targets form with 'love and peace' dailym.ai/2eNU8sX https://t.co/ogOPxIL1MM

"For some, he was wrong and he lived the criticism and received it with acceptance and learning. He thus took them better and digested them. He accepted the right of the opinion of many people, although sometimes we do it too lightly. The information arrives very blurred and is not very close to reality. Still people dare to throw opinions," added the former Spanish player.

Stressing that all of Djokovic's doings are "out of a desire to help others and not out of his own interest," Imaz further remarked that everything that the Serb has created has been "given to the people in need."

"Having said this, I repeat that everything he has done has been out of a desire to help, not out of interest. Everything he has created has been given to people in need," stated Imaz.

Pepe Imaz opens up about his relationship with Novak Djokovic, says it has "no schedule"

Novak Djokovic at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2022

In the same interview, Imaz also opened up about his relationship with Djokovic. He emphasized that despite both of them parting ways in 2018, he still maintains a healthy relationship with the Serb, a bond that has "no schedule."

Imaz also revealed that Djokovic's doors are always open for him in case he wants to share anything with him.

Marko Djokovic and Pepe Imaz in Novak Djokovic's player box

"Yes, it is also a relationship that has no schedule. It arises when we feel it. When I perceive that I have something to share with him, the door is open and vice versa. He already has an important part of his life in Marbella and that makes us see each other more regularly," mentioned Imaz.

Pepe Imaz still gives spiritual advice to Novak Djokovic's younger brother, Marko Djokovic.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic included in the Indian Wells draw, but his participation is unlikely

Edited by Keshav Gopalan