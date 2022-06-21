He embodies the types of athletes we want to work with, he’s got an unmatched style and personality that is unlike any other: Naomi Osaka's sports agency Evolve lands Nick Kyrgios as its first client

Perennial tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios has been announced as the first client of Evolve, the altheltic management company Naomi Osaka recently co-founded. The four-time Grand Slam champion, who had been represented by talent agency IMG since 2016, put an end to their relationship earlier this month to start Evolve alongside long-time agent Stuart Duguid.

Speaking to Boardroom.tv about the signing announcement, the former World No. 1 revealed that they picked the Australian as their first client because he embodied the kind of athlete the company wanted to work with. Hailing his style and personality as "unmatched" in the sport, Osaka remarked that they had big things planned for the former World No. 13.

"Kyrgios embodies the types of athletes we want to work with at Evolve,” Naomi Osaka said. “He’s got an unmatched style, passion, and personality that is unlike any other in the sport. We have some big things in the pipeline for him that are very unique and pioneering.”

Stuart Duguid also had words of high praise for Kyrgios, calling him the "most talented" and "entertaining" player on the ATP tour at the moment. Duguid was of the opinion that the 27-year-old is already regarded as an icon for up-and-coming players, implying that it was one of the reasons why Evolve signed him.

Following the deal, Duguid will now represent Nick Kyrgios in both on-court and off-court ventures alongside his current manager Daniel Horsfall.

"Nick is the most talented and entertaining tennis player on the tour, bar none,” Duguid said. “His energy is infectious. And love or hate him, you definitely can’t keep your eyes off him. If you go to any junior tennis tournament, you will see Nick’s influence in a second. For Gen Z and younger, he is absolutely the icon.”

Nick Kyrgios also echoed his thoughts on the signing, stating that the partnership was in line with how he has done things differently his entire career. Hoping that the venture could help him bring out his personality even more on the tennis court, the Australian declared that he was excited to work with Naomi Osaka and "push the game forward."

“When I learned that Stuart and Naomi were starting an agency focused on supporting athletes like me, it made complete sense to join,” Kyrgios said. “I have consistently tried to do things differently throughout my career and bring my entire personality to the game of tennis. I’m excited to work with Stuart and Naomi Osaka to continue building on what we’ve started and push the game of tennis forward.

"We are both hugely ambitious, so we will grow together at whatever pace our destiny dictates" - Stuart Duguid on the partnership with Naomi Osaka

Stuart Duguid shed light on his relationship with Naomi Osaka in the interview

During the interview, Stuart Duguid also touched on his relationship with Naomi Osaka, remarking that he and the Japanese were very alike in terms of their ambitions and goals. He was certain that, together, they could add a hitherto-unknown perspective to the business of athletes and take them closer to achieving their dreams.

“Naomi Osaka and I are very different in some respects, but when it comes to business and marketing, we tend to be very aligned and see things the same way,” Duguid said. “We feel like we have a unique and experienced perspective on the business of athletes who transcend their sport and affect culture. There is only a select few that do so and we know we can add value and help others achieve their dreams.”

Stuart Duguid declared that the company was only interested in signing those athletes who can "push boundaries" and that their main goal was to empower them in their quest for greatness. Adding that he and the four-time Grand Slam champion saw eye-to-eye on this, Duguid had no doubt that they would grow together in the years to come.

“[Me and Naomi Osaka] are looking at only those that influence culture and push boundaries,” Duguid said. “The goal is not to be big or small, but to change the industry and empower the athletes. We are both hugely ambitious, so we will grow together at whatever pace our destiny dictates.”

