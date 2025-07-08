"He has everyone’s signature except mine" - Novak Djokovic proudly opens up about son Stefan's autograph hunt for special Wimbledon keepsake

Novak Djokovic is after his 25th Grand Slam title, while his son Stefan is after adding autographs of different tennis standouts on his white hat, which he has been wearing at Wimbledon.
After beating Alex de Minaur 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the fourth round, the 24-time Grand Slam champion sat in front of the media when a discussion surrounding his son started. Djokovic revealed that he's aware of how Stefan is securing autographs from different players in the tournament.
“Actually, most of them he got himself, independently of me—approaching and asking for autographs," Djokovic said. "I think I might’ve asked only one—it was Jannik or someone—but everyone else he approached on his own."
Djokovic also told the media that his son even got a chance to play with Flavio Cobolli, who will, incidentally, be the Serbian's opponent in the quarterfinal.
"He even got a chance to play with Cobolli, my next opponent," Djokovic said. "They hit a few days ago, played some points as well, and he’s over the moon. He loves tennis, and yeah—he has everyone’s signature except mine, but that’s okay, I’ll accept that.”
The No. 6 tennis legend added that he'll have to ask his son whether he has picked up some scouting pointers while playing with Cobolli.
“Of course, I’ll have a conversation with my son and see what he noticed in the game of Koboli the other day,” he added.
Novak Djokovic's daughter Tara is also turning heads
Novak Djokovic's daughter is also making her presence felt at Wimbledon. Earlier in the tournament, the 7-year-old daughter Tara charmed spectators by performing a celebratory dance called “Pumpa” from the stands after her father’s 100th Wimbledon match win against Miomir Kecmanovic.
"It's called 'Pumpa' in our language and 'Pump It Up' in English. There's a song [that I dance] with my kids," he said during a live interview. "Look, my daughter’s doing it right now. You want to show it, darling? You want to show how it goes?"
Tara then went on to demonstrate her dance, leaving crowds in awe and cheers.
“She’s the master. It’s a little tradition we have right now. Hopefully we can keep going so we can keep pumping more in Wimbledon," Djokovic added.
Notably, Jelena, the Serb's wife, has been present in each one of his games.
