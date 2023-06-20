Stefanos Tsitsipas expressed immense confidence in his father Apostolos as his mentor and a coach and recalled the sacrifices that his father made to ensure his progress.

The Greek brought coach Mark Philippoussis on board in July of 2022 and their collaboration ended in May this year. However, Tsitsipas' father has been a constant and prominent member of his coaching team all throughout his career.

In an interview with Eurosport, the host made a reference to former player and Eurosport expert Boris Becker's remark on the podcast Das Gelbe vom Ball that Tsitsipas probably needed a coach who has won a Grand Slam tournament or has been in the final.

When asked what he thought about having his father as his coach, the World No. 5 highlighted his father's ability to learn and evolve and his humility.

"He is everything to me," he replied. "He left his job for me when I was twelve. He has evolved day by day, learning as much as possible - whether online, through books or other means. He is down to earth and aware that he is not perfect - like me. That brings me closer to him."

The 24-year-old added that his father 'belonged by his side' as a coach.

"And he's not just any coach. He has the knowledge and has worked with professionals before me. He knows what he is doing. He belongs by my side," he added.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is currently competing at the 2023 Halle Open in Germany.

Stefanos Tsitsipas progresses to R2 of the Halle Open 2023

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2023 French Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas downed Frenchman Gregoire Barrere to progress to the second round of the 2023 Halle Open on Monday, June 19.

The Greek lost the first-set tie break and his opponent took the lead and won a break point in the second set. However, Tsitsipas fought back and leveled the score before winning the second set. He eventually closed the match 6-7(6), 6-4, 7-6 (3) in two hours and twenty-two minutes.

In a post-match interview, the two-time Grand Slam finalist shared his mindset as he rallied back in the second set.

"I just tried smiling. It kind of worked,” he said. “At that point, you think, ‘I’ve been giving 100 percent.' I was trying to think, ‘What can I do better?’

“I wasn’t too consistent with my returns," he added. "He had a few second serves where I tried to do much. I just thought I could have done much better in that department and psychologically I think it helped my opponent [settle],” he added.

Stefanos Tsitsipas will next square off against Nicolas Jarry in the second round of the tournament.

Poll : 0 votes