Carlos Alcaraz earned his first-ever title on grass with an emphatic 6-4, 6-4 win over Alex de Minaur in the Queen's Club Championship final. The Spaniard won the title in his debut at the tournament while also regaining the coveted ATP World No. 1 slot on Sunday, June 25.

The Spaniard who lost the opening set in his first-round encounter against Arthur Rinderknech advanced without dropping another all the way to a memorable triumph. It came on a surface he hasn't played on since going down to Jannik Sinner in the fourth round at SW19 last year.

Alcaraz thus enters Wimbledon 2023 as the top seed even as tennis fans dwell on how the 20-year-old should approach his campaign. Some others are deliberating on how the youngster would fare against seven-time champion Novak Djokovic.

The battle for the World No. 1 spot began when Alcaraz became the youngest player to rise to the top spot following his 2022 US Open victory. This battle has now also emanated into a fascinating rivalry with Novak Djokovic.

Tennis fans voiced their thoughts about how the two players stacked up ahead of Wimbledon.

"He is a figher and he is coming for Novak"

A potential battle for supremacy between Alcaraz and Djokovic got several fans engaged on social media. Here are some of those tweets.

"It helps a lot to be top-seed at Wimbledon" - Carlos Alcaraz after maiden Queen's Club triumph

Alcaraz lost to Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon 2022

Carlos Alcaraz, who regained the top slot in men's tennis yet again following his Queen's Club triumph, stressed that going into Wimbledon as the top seed "helps a lot."

The Spaniard, whose grasscourt credentials were in question up until Sunday's triumph, acknowledged that he had to adapt his movement on the surface. He also thanked the crowd for their support.

"It helps a lot, to be top seed at Wimbledon, such a great event. It's amazing. It wouldn't be possible without the support of the people through the whole week. I started the tournament not really well. I had to adapt my movement a bit on grass. But it's been an amazing week and ending with a lot of energy and a high, so coming to Wimbledon like this is good," he stated after the win.

Carlos Alcaraz managed to veer ahead in the opening set after breaking Alex de Minaur in the ninth game.

Despite receiving medical treatment and some strapping to his quadriceps at the end of the first set, the 2022 US Open champion continued to enthral the crowd.

A double-fault from de Minaur allowed the World No. 2 to take a 3-2 lead and he refused to take his foot off the pedal, holding serve to manufacture a remarkable title win.

