"He gives me the creeps"- Martina Navratilova annoyed by Donald Trump-led Republican Party's Paul Gosar’s health after viral controversy

Martina Navratilova raised doubts over the Donald Trump-led Republican Party's Paul Gosar's health, citing a viral video from 2023. Gosar has maintained that he does not suffer from any disease.A resurfaced video of Gosar during a 2023 hearing triggered concern about his health due to unusual movements and swaying. Viewers noted Gosar appearing off-balance and twitchy, though no official diagnosis has been made.An X account by the name of @TheRealThelmaJ1 shared the video again recently. Some unverified speculation even linked the motions to Parkinson's, though Gosar himself has denied any neurological issues.American tennis icon Martina Navratilova voiced her discomfort by reposting the video. She wrote:&quot;He gives me the creeps… not sure what is going on but for certain this is not ok…&quot;Martina Navratilova @MartinaLINKHe gives me the creeps… not sure what is going on but for certain this is not ok…While Gosar maintains he's in perfect health, the clip continues to stir debate online.Martina Navratilova believes Joe Biden’s 'biggest mistake' paved the way for Donald Trump's returnMartina Navratilova at Wimbledon 2025 - Source: GettyMartina Navratilova is one of the most accomplished players in tennis history. She won 59 Grand Slam titles, including 18 singles, 31 doubles, and 10 mixed doubles. She has also won a record nine Wimbledon singles trophies. Moreover, the American has spent a combined 569 weeks as world No. 1 in singles and doubles.Navratilova often uses her social media to criticize Donald Trump and his supporters. She has spoken out against his policies, rhetoric, and the violence linked to his movement. Many of her posts on X are aimed at warning people about the dangers she believes Trump poses.Navratilova recently spoke out about US politics, agreeing with author Don Winslow's claim that President Joe Biden's mistake was appointing Merrick Garland as Attorney General.&quot;Fact: If Merrick Garland had actually done his job - and not delayed the investigations into Donald Trump for more than a year as the Washington Post investigation clearly revealed - Trump would not have been a candidate in the 2024 Presidential election,&quot; Winslow wrote on X.Don Winslow @donwinslowLINKFact: If Merrick Garland had actually done his job - and not delayed the investigations into Donald Trump for more than a year as the Washington Post investigation clearly revealed - Trump would not have been a candidate in the 2024 Presidential election.Navratilova also believes this delay in action allowed Donald Trump to run again in the 2024 election. She reshared Winslow's post, writing:&quot;Garland was Biden’s biggest mistake.&quot;Martina Navratilova @MartinaLINK@donwinslow Garland was Biden’s biggest mistakeTrump returned to the presidency after winning the November 2024 election, beating the likes of Kamala Harris of the Democratic Party. He took office in January 2025. Navratilova warned American citizens, urging vigilance against what she sees as the dangers of his leadership and influence.