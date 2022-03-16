"He is the GOAT"- John Isner on Roger Federer

World No.23 John Isner has given his opinion on the greatest player in the all-time debate and has opted for Roger Federer.

The American appeared on the Tennis Channel's Warm & Fuzzy and was asked which tennis player he would most want to be trapped in an elevator with. He responded by saying Federer's name and calling him the GOAT. Isner also mentioned that the Swiss maestro is a fan of professional wrestling.

"Logically, I think it's Federer, he's the GOAT, you know, take his brain a little bit. We actually have a lot in common to talk about, professional wrestling, he's a fan of that, not many people know that."

The GOAT debate in tennis is a never-ending one, with Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic almost always being in it.

"Roger Federer's done for me in the GOAT talks"- Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios has said that Roger Federer should not be considered in the GOAT debate

While Isner called Federer the GOAT, Kyrgios may not quite agree with him. The 26-year-old said he believes that the Swiss will no longer be considered in the debate if Nadal gets to 22 slam titles. He also added that Federer has a negative record against Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

"If Nadal wins 22 I think he's got the crown," Nick Kyrgios said. "Nah, he's (Federer), I mean quote this, Roger's done for me in the GOAT talks boys, he's done. I thought about it, he's got a losing record against both of them, like really bad records."

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



He thinks Rafael Nadal will get the crown if he wins French Open this year. Do you agree?



#RogerFederer #RafaelNadal #NovakDjokovic #GOAT Nick Kyrgios believes Roger Federer is no longer a nominee in GOAT talk due to his record against Novak Djokovic and Rafael NadalHe thinks Rafael Nadal will get the crown if he wins French Open this year. Do you agree? Nick Kyrgios believes Roger Federer is no longer a nominee in GOAT talk due to his record against Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal 😮He thinks Rafael Nadal will get the crown if he wins French Open this year. Do you agree? #RogerFederer #RafaelNadal #NovakDjokovic #GOAT https://t.co/HRgj4lCMr9

Federer last played at Wimbledon in 2021 and reached the quarterfinals before losing to Hubert Hurkacz. This remains the Swiss' last bit of action as he skipped the remainder of the tour to undergo surgery on his knee and recover.

The Swiss said not long back that he is hoping to make a return during mid or late 2022.

"I still have to wait a little bit with running. I hope I can increase that more and more over the next few months and hopefully make a comeback in the middle or end of 2022. The surgery was the right thing. The knee was no longer good after Wimbledon. It couldn't go on like this. I'm fine. I walked on crutches for 2 months and had to start all over again."

Many fans will be hoping to see Federer back in action on the WTA tour and it will be interesting to see when that happens.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan