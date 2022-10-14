"He got discriminated and vilified; we live in an inverted world" - James Melville on how Novak Djokovic has been redeemed for his vaccination stance

Commentator and pundit James Melville has said that Novak Djokovic has been "discriminated and vilified" for foregoing the chance to win big titles because of his COVID-19 vaccination stance.

Earlier this year, the Serb missed the Australian Open, as he was deported from the country due to a visa controversy arising out of his medical exemption against COVID-19. Djokovic made a belated start to his season, missing the Indian Wells and Miami Masters for the same reason.

There was a possibility of Djokovic missing Roland Garros and Wimbledon, but the vaccination rules were relaxed, allowing him to play both tournaments.

Despite no ranking points on offer, Djokovic won his seventh title at Wimbledon but missed the entire North American hardcourt summer - including the US Open - due to his vaccination stance. Since returning to action at the Laver Cup last month, Djokovic has won the last two titles - Tel Aviv and Astana - to qualify for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

In an earlier interview on the BBC, the 90-time singles winner was asked why he was squandering the chance to win big titles because of his vaccination stance.

"Because the principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title," he replied.

Melville recently tweeted while sharing the BBC interview:

"He got discriminated and vilified for this. We live in an inverted world."

James Melville @JamesMelville “Because the principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title.”

~Novak Djokovic



And he got discriminated and vilified for this. We live in an inverted world.



“Because the principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title.”~Novak DjokovicAnd he got discriminated and vilified for this. We live in an inverted world. https://t.co/iRLOjFdpCW

Djokovic is 33-6 on the year, winning four titles. He's next expected to be in action at the Paris Masters later this month.

Will Novak Djokovic play 2023 Australian Open?

Novak Djokovic is a nine-time Australian Open winner.

Novak Djokovic's participation at next year's Australian Open is far from clear. Although the country has relaxed its rules for arrivals - who need not show proof of COVID-19 vaccintion - Djokovic's deportation from the country earlier this year complicates his chances of a re-entry.

As per the rules, any deportation is accompanied by an automatic three-year ban on entering the country. However, as per Australia's Department of Home Affairs, “you must show us that there are compassionate or compelling circumstances to put aside your re-entry ban and grant you the visa."

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Novak Djokovic has left Australia after judges upheld the government's cancellation of his visa and his deportation. Novak Djokovic has left Australia after judges upheld the government's cancellation of his visa and his deportation.

That leaves the door open for the World No. 1 to reapply for a visa on compassionate grounds, explaining the extenuating circumstances of his exit. Djokovic could ask Australia's new Immigration Minister Andrew Giles to reconsider his visa.

Melbourne-based immigration lawyer Kon-Mon Tsai has said:

“There is no risk factor here with allowing him back in. He’s not going to create a problem for the community. He is one of the world’s best tennis players and will be able to pull in a lot of foreign visitors.”

It remains to be seen how the Novak Djokovic saga evolves in the next few weeks leading up to the 2023 Australian Open.

Poll : 0 votes