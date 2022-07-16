"He has got you know four or five more Majors in him where he could get to 26 or 27" - Leif Shiras predicts Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam future

Leif Shiras, a former tennis player who is now a journalist, claimed that Novak Djokovic has a good chance of winning four or five additional Majors.

On July 10, Djokovic defeated Australian Nick Kyrgios in four sets, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3), to win his seventh Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam.

The 35-year-old, who has not lost at Wimbledon since 2017, joined Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras, and Roger Federer as the only men to win four straight Wimbledon Championships during the Open Era.

Leif Shiras, in a recent interview with Kamau Murray, spoke about the Serb's chances of winning more Grand Slam titles. He also emphasized Djokovic's outstanding physical fitness at the age of 35.

"I think Novak Djokovic in his current form, his physical health, he has got you know four or five more Majors in him where he could get to 26 or 27," Shiras said.

"He is 35 years old and he continues to set this amazing standard of physicality. And you know he goes down a set to these young challengers two sets, in fact to sinner and you feel like it just doesn't bother him. He just finds another gear in his head in his legs and in his heart," he added.

Novak Djokovic unlikely to play at US Open 2022

A few hours after defeating Nick Kyrgios in four sets to win his fourth consecutive Wimbledon title, Novak Djokovic declared that he has no intention of getting the COVID-19 vaccine and that he won't be competing at the US Open unless travel restrictions are relaxed or he is granted a medical exemption.

"I am not vaccinated and I'm not planning to get vaccinated," Djokovic said. "So the only good news I can have is them removing the mandated green vaccine card or whatever you call it to enter the United States or exemption."

However, the 35-year-old is hoping for a reform to the American COVID-19 entrance criteria to be able to compete for a fourth US Open title later this summer.

"I don't have much answers there," Djokovic said. "I think it's just whether or not they remove this in time for me to get to USA. I will wait hopefully for some good news from USA because I would really love to go there."

