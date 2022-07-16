"He has gotten some Wimbledon glory, he can have a little bit US Open glory" - Leif Shiras on Taylor Fritz 

Former tennis pro turned journalist Leif Shiras said that it is time for American tennis sensation Taylor Fritz to win the US Open title after having a stellar run at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Taylor Fritz had a good showing at SW19 this year. After overcoming hurdles in the form of Lorenzo Musetti, Alastair Gray, Alex Molcan, and Jason Kubler, the 24-year-old was up against 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals.

The American attempted to bury the wounded Nadal but the 36-year-old Spaniard prevailed over five erratic sets, 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(4), to reach his eighth Wimbledon semifinal, ending the American's fairytale run.

In a recent interview with Kamau Murray, Leif Shiras stated that Taylor Fritz has a good chance of winning the 2022 US Open. He also emphasized his wish to see the Americans do well at the Grand Slam event.

"I would like to see that Americans doing well and maybe winning a title. It is time for one of our young American guys, maybe Taylor Fritz you know," Shiras said. "Now that he's gotten some Wimbledon glory, he can have a little bit US Open glory."

Additionally, he mentioned American youngster Amanda Anisimova, who he said has a good chance of winning at Flushing Meadows after putting up strong performances in each of the year's first three Grand Slam tournaments.

"I also like Amanda Anisimova," Shiras said. "The way she's playing get her on a fast hardcourt with her talent, you know maybe it's her time. She's already been quarterfinals now Wimbledon at Roland Garros, can she you know maybe have a big breakthrough in New York, I'd like to see that."

Taylor Fritz had a successful grass-court season

Day 10: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

With a good performance in the grass-court season, Taylor Fritz improved on what was already the best year of his career.

The American got off to a rough start, dropping matches in the first round at Queen's Club and 's-Hertogenbosch. He recovered, though, just in time to win the Eastbourne International the week before Wimbledon.

After winning his first four matches at Wimbledon, that too in straight sets, Fritz set up a quarterfinal clash with Rafael Nadal, whom he beat earlier this year to win his Indian Wells Masters title.

The American put up a good fight against the Spaniard, winning the first set. He then went on to take the third set to take a 2-1 lead in the match.

Fritz nearly had Nadal in the fourth set, but was unable to close it out, and the 36-year-old made him pay by winning in four hours and 20 minutes, the fourth-longest match of the Championships.

