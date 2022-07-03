"He harasses all the time, he has an evil side that can cause a lot of damage to people" - Stefanos Tsitsipas after Wimbledon 3R loss to Nick Kyrgios

There is no love lost between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios. The Greek accused Kyrgios of harassing and being a stalker after his tense four-set Wimbledon third-round loss against the 2014 quarterfinalist on Saturday.

In a high-quality match replete with controversial moments galore, Tsitispas started strongly, edging the first set on a tie-breaker. There was a moment in the set where Kyrgios, interspersing moments of jaw-dropping on-court brilliance with disruptive tactics, contested a linesman's baseline call. It would not be the first time he would have discussions with the chair umpire, upsetting Tsitsipas.

The fourth seed had a controversial moment of his own, hitting a ball almost into the stands and escaping with a point penalty. He soon fell behind two sets to one. In a keenly fought fourth set, Tsitsipas saw two set points come and go as Kyrgios made good on his second match point to move into the fourth round.

Following his second defeat in as many weeks to the Australian, Tsitsipas accused Kyrgios of harassment, stalking and having "an evil side."

"He harasses all the time," said Tsitsipas at his press conference. "That's what he does - harass opponents. Probably, he was a stalker at work too. I don't like people who do that. He has an evil side that can do a lot of damage to people."

Stefanos Tsitsipas said that he felt disrespected by his opponent but still shook hands with his conqueror at the net. That's something, he claimed, Kyrgios wouldn't have done.

"When I see that there is someone who disrespects me, it is normal for me to act like this," said Tsitsipas. "I shook his hand because it's something I always did, congratulate my rival, but he wouldn't have done it."

"Nick is someone who can't play without having a circus around him" - Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitispas (facing) on Day Six: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

A visibly rattled Stefanos Tsitsipas said that he tried to vent his frustration by hitting the ball in the direction of Nick Kyrgios but "missed a lot."

The Greek said Kyrgios has a penchant for creating a "circus" when he plays, something he appraised the chair umpire of. He also alluded to how he got frustrated by his opponent's antics, which often "crossed the line."

"I admit that I shot (the ball) to hit him, but missed by a lot. I did it because I had to stop. Someone has to sit down with him and talk to him. It's frustrating. I can't sit there and act like a robot. The same thing always happens. On the third or fourth (occasion), you lose your nerve. Nick is someone who can't play without having a circus around him. I told the umpire that he crosses the line all the time," Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

Despite the on-court events, Stefanos Tsitsipas also had words of praise for Kyrgios, saying the Australian's brand of tennis is good for the sport. However, he added that Kyrgios has seldom behaved well in matches between the pair, punctuating play by complaining to the chair umpire, which is distracting for opponents.

"I like what his tennis is capable of bringing to our sport," said Tsitsipas. "It's very different. That's not bad, but I think there hasn't been a match where I've faced him, and he hasn't behaved like that. There is a moment when you get tired. He is all the time talking, complaining. We are there to play tennis, not to talk. That is his way of manipulating the opponent, distracting him. This type of behavior is not acceptable, should not be tolerated."

Meanwhile, Kyrgios will take on Brandon Nakashima on Monday for a place in the quarterfinals.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far