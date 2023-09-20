"He just really showed the world what he's capable of" - Sebastian Korda hails compatriot Ben Shelton, reveals why he is a 'great role model'

American tennis player Sebastian Korda has praised Ben Shelton for putting on a great performance at the 2023 US Open and establishing a great example for the younger generation.

The young Korda, who lost at the hands of Marton Fucsovics in a grueling five-set match at Flushing Meadows this year, is about to make his first appearance in China this week at the Huafa Properties Zhuhai Championships. He will face either Alexander Muller or Rinky Hijikata.

Sebastian Korda spilled the beans, saying he was pleased with the way Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz, and Frances Tiafoe aced their game at the New York major. He reckons it is a real game-changer for the sport, especially American tennis.

During an interview with ATP, Sebastian Korda appreciated his compatriot’s tennis prowess and mentioned that he has some impressive off-court qualities as well.

“I think Ben did a great job at the US Open. He just really showed the world what he's capable of and what he can do in the near future. And he's got a great game. [He is] powerful, entertaining [and he] loves to kind of interact with fans as well," he mentioned.

The American further added that Ben Shelton is a shining beacon for the younger generation, inspiring others to raise the bar regardless of their age.

"I think he's a great role model for younger kids with the way that he plays. I think it's awesome. It definitely pushes all of us to do better. And obviously, it shows the way, that it is possible for someone like him, or of any age, to be out there performing like him,” he added.

Sebastian Korda was hit by a string of misfortunes

Winston-Salem Open - Day 3

The shooting star of American tennis hit the court with a bang, but was struck down by a wrist injury.

After tasting defeat at the hands of Novak Djokovic in a gripping final in Adelaide, Korda teamed up with Shelton in the Australian Open quarter-finals only to throw in the towel against Karen Khachanov, the reigning champion in Zhuhai.

The right-hander made a comeback in April and seemed to be finding his groove before getting injured in Winston-Salem, throwing a wrench in his plans for the US Open.

His best form was on display at The Queen's Club before Wimbledon, and even though luck was not on his side with the injury, Korda is confident he can break into the Top 20 of the Pepperstone ATP Rankings.