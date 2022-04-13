"He is kind of just leading the way for us young guys; Watching him kind of inspires me to do better" - Sebastian Korda on Carlos Alcaraz

Sebastian Korda only had high praise for fellow Next Gen star Carlos Alcaraz.

Korda defeated the Spaniard 7-6(2), 6-7(5), 6-3 in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters. In an interview with the Tennis Channel, Korda expressed admiration for his opponent, who he says is blazing the trail for young players in the sport.

"He is kind of just leading the way for us young guys, that it's possible to win these big tournaments and it gives you a lot of confidence. Just watching him kind of inspires me to do better," Korda said.

Alcaraz sent the tennis world abuzz with his slew of early achievements comparable to tennis great Rafael Nadal. He did one thing that Nadal did not do: win the Miami Open at 18 years old.

However, the American got the better of him in his Monte-Carlo debut. In windy conditions in Monaco, Korda fended off 13 of 19 break points he faced while converting seven of his own to trounce Alcaraz and level their head-to-head 1-1.

Having lost to Alcaraz in straight sets in last year's Next Gen finals, Korda commended the Spaniard, noting significant improvements in his game.

"I played him in Milan last year. He is probably a completely different player than he was back then. He has improved so much and he is such an incredible player. He's been playing unbelievable tennis," said Sebastian Korda.

He even elaborated on Alcaraz's strengths in his post-match press conference.

"He can do it all. He's quick, he's got a great serve, great forehand, great backhand, volleys well. There is nothing he can't really do. He's very mentally strong, physical. So it's a very tough opponent, and he's going to be very tough to beat in the next couple of years. Hopefully, we play a lot of good tennis against each other," said Sebastian Korda.

"I hope so. I love playing Carlos. He's an unbelievable player" - Sebastian Korda on potential rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz

Sebastian Korda engages in a battle at the net with Carlos Alcaraz in Monte-Carlo Masters.

With a couple of matches contested between the pair, Korda welcomed the idea of a potential rivalry between him and Alcaraz, adding that he thought Alcaraz was an "unbelievable player" and an "even better person".

"I hope so. I love playing Carlos. He's an unbelievable player, even better person. So I hope we play tennis for a lot of years and a lot of matches coming up," the 21-year-old said.

Korda faces fellow American and Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz in the third round.

