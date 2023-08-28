Alexandre Muller recently spoke to the ATP about the prospect of facing Novak Djokovic in the first round of the 2023 US Open. Muller was also well aware of the Serb's appreciative remark ahead of their encounter, and responded to it.

The 36-year-old had claimed that while the Frenchman was "good looking", that wasn't "enough" to beat him.

“He's good looking. But that's not enough,” Novak Djokovic said during the US Open media day, as per the ATP.

Responding to the comment, Muller asserted tongue-in-cheek that perhaps the Serb hadn't seen him enough times to form a judgment about his looks.

“I think he doesn't know me. But maybe he saw some pictures and he thought I was beautiful," the Frenchman joked.

Muller proceeded to take a deep dive into not only Djokovic's game but his legacy as well. He went as far as to assert that in his opinion, the 36-year-old was the "biggest player in tennis history".

“I think if he doesn't want to miss the ball, he cannot miss. That's the thing," he said. "But yeah, he's the man who got the most titles at ATP Masters 1000s, Grand Slams. For the moment he is the biggest player in tennis history if you watch the career. Everybody knows the game of Djokovic."

Muller, who is ranked 84th in the world, also lauded the 23-time Major winner for his all-round game, while adding that the Serb's return game and movement on the court were his defining strengths.

"He's very solid, returns amazing. Moving amazing. So a lot of amazing things. Difficult to say something bad about his game. But I will try my best,” he said.

Novak Djokovic is the odds-on favorite to win US Open 2023 over Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic will be eager to go all the way at Flushing Meadows this year. The Serb is being favored to win a career-fourth US Open title by the end of this fortnight, with SportsLine giving him odds of +120 to do so (a $100 wager on him will fetch $120 if he wins the tournament).

These betting odds make a lot of sense, considering how Djokovic won the 2023 Cincinnati Open in convincing fashion. Not having dropped a single set in his first four matches, the Serb overcame a set deficit and a match point to defeat arch-rival Carlos Alcaraz in three tough sets in the final.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, is the second favorite to go all the way in New York City at +150. The Spaniard will be looking to defend his 2022 crown this year.

It should also be noted that these betting odds were compiled by the sports betting company on the basis of not only the two players' form but also the draw that they have received. While the Serb has received a kind draw, his younger rival has a much tougher path to the final — with Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev being his potential opponents during the fortnight.

