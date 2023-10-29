"He'll live in my house forever, daily" - Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena mourns Matthew Perry after FRIENDS star's passing away

Novak Djokovic's wife, Jelena, recently took to social media to mourn the passing of actor Mathew Perry.

Matthew Perry, known for his role as 'Chandler' in the iconic sitcom, F.R.I.E.N.D.S, has sadly passed away at the age of 54. The renowned actor was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday (October 28).

As a tribute to the late actor, Jelena Djokovic, 37, shared a photo of Mathew Perry on her Instagram story. She wrote that many actors who play comedic roles on screen, often are the ones who are depressed, as was the case with Perry.

"I've read his book at the beginning of this year. He was always too close to death with hurt and pain. Way too many incredible actors who brought laughter to our lives were depressed and hurting inside. Way too many," Djokovic's wife posted.

The Serbian's wife further wrote that the F.R.I.E.N.D.S. actor will forever be a part of her house, as has been the case for the last 15 years.

"He'll live in my house forever. Daily. It's been like that for the last 15 years. RIP❤️🙏🏻," she added.

Jelena Djokovic's Instagram story, with a tribute to the late Mathew Perry.

"I am not going to say I am the greatest of all time" - Novak Djokovic says ahead of Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic pictured after winning the 2023 US Open in New York.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is universally acclaimed as one of the sport's all-time greats and continues to excel as he ages. He had a remarkable year in the Majors, making it to all four finals and securing victory in three, with his only loss being a five-set thriller against World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

After making history at the 2023 US Open by clinching a record 24th Grand Slam singles title, the World No. 1 decided to skip the Asian swing.

Ahead of the 2023 Paris Masters, at a press conference, the 36-year-old responded to former World No. 1 Rafael Nadal's comment, hailing the Serb's indubitable greatness.

"I'm not going to say I am the greatest player of all time. It's not up to me to say things like that. I leave it up to others. Obviously I'm very proud that my greatest rival could say such things, but I leave this discussion to other people," Djokovic said.

Speaking further, the 24-time Grand Slam champion said that he is focused on carving his name in the history of tennis.

"I'm honored to be a tennis player who's writing my own name in the history of tennis, and I'm glad to be at the top right now. That's the most important thing for me," the Serb said.

"Then we can discuss at length about the whole history of tennis, but once my career is over we can do it. Right now I guess this is very interesting for you, for everyone, all of you who follow tennis. But as far as I'm concerned, that's not a priority for me. I need to maintain, to focus myself on what is important for me right now," he added.

Novak Djokovic is set to compete at the 2023 Paris Masters which will begin on October 30. Seeded first, the Serb has earned a first-round bye and will directly feature in the second round of the tournament.

