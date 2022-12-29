"He makes everything look good" - Sydney photographer opens up about the 'absolute' pleasure of photographing Rafael Nadal

A Sydney-based news and sports photographer was recently in awe of Rafael Nadal after photographing him ahead of the 2023 United Cup.

Nadal has landed in Australia for the United Cup, which will kick off his new season. On Wednesday, the tournament's official social media Twitter handle uploaded a short video in which the World No. 2 can be seen smashing massive groundstrokes during a practice session.

Dan Himbrechts, a Sydney-based photographer, apparently photographed the Spaniard during that practice session and rushed to Instagram to share his great experience. The photographer posted some photos and wrote:

"Rafa... an absolute pleasure to photograph Rafael Nadal of Spain during a practice session today, ahead of the start of the United Cup tennis tournament in Sydney. The unmistakable style of Rafa allows the unspoken photographer’s rule of 'no ball, no picture' to be broken. He makes everything look good."

"It's the first time that we share forces between men, women. Going to be exciting" - Rafael Nadal on playing at the United Cup 2023

Rafael Nadal pictured at the 2023 United Cup.

Rafael Nadal discussed the 2023 United Cup during a press conference prior to its commencement, saying it will be exciting because men and women will be playing alongside each other.

"Well, it's always different when you play like team. We are used to play on Davis Cup or Fed Cup I think. I mean, is nothing 100% new, but at the same time it's the first time that we share forces between men, women. Different story for us. Going to be exciting," the Spaniard said.

He went on to remark that he is hoping for a solid start because Team Spain appears to be quite "tough."

"Yeah, I looking forward about how this new competition is working and how the things going to develop during the next couple of days. I think we can create a good team atmosphere, and hopefully we can start well because we know we have a very tough group," he said.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner then stated that he is highly motivated to start the season well as the last few months have been difficult for him. He added that the most important thing for him is to stay competitive while also helping his team.

"Highest motivation to try to start well. It's always important to start well for me, for the confidence. Last few months haven't been easy for me," Nadal said.

"Yeah, just try to have the right practice here before the tournament start. Then, of course, try to help the team. Main thing for me now is recover the positive feelings on court, being competitive. I hope to. I am ready to make that happen, but let's see," he added.

