Rafael Nadal touches down in Australia, excited to lead Spain "dream team" alongside Paula Badosa at United Cup 2023

Rafael Nadal and Paula Badosa are gearing up to lead Spain at the United Cup in Australia.

The Spanish team, which also includes Pablo Carreno Busta, David Vega Hernandez, Nuria Parrizas Diaz and Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, landed in Sydney to compete in the group stage of the inaugural mixed-gender event. The team recently participated in the media day before the commencement of the much-anticipated tournament.

In one behind-the-scenes footage, Nadal and Badosa were seen interacting with the crew, with the 22-time Grand Slam champion calling the pairing, “the dream team”.

"We are in the same team, tomorrow we need to believe that that’s the dream team!" the 36-year-old smilingly remarked.

Badosa similarly admitted that she wouldn’t want anyone other than her childhood idol on her team.

"No, I mean, come on! You already know. Rafa, of course," the former World No. 2 laughed.

Earlier this year, the 25-year-old had revealed that the legendary Spaniard’s tenacity was something she had always looked up to when facing a difficult situation.

"Rafael Nadal is the reference point for me. He is a worker, a fighter and has a great mentality. I admire him more and more. Results-wise, I'm never going to get close to him, but now I'm one of the best in the world, I can understand the pressures you have when you’re at that level and can see how well he manages it," she said.

"It seems to me that he is not from this planet mentally and that is even more inspirational. He has always been an example that I have looked at when I have faced difficult moments and if I want to emulate someone, it is Nadal," she added.

"I'm going to try to win" – Rafael Nadal on playing the United Cup alongside Paula Badosa

Rafael Nadal to contest the United Cup before heading to Melbourne to defend his Australian Open title.

Rafael Nadal, who played his last official match of the season against Casper Ruud in the group stage of the ATP Finals in Turin, is looking forward to kick-off his 2023 season with the United Cup, squaring off against Great Britain’s Cameron Norrie on December 31 in Sydney.

"On the 31st I make my debut in the United Cup - a newly minted mixed team tournament - facing Cameron Norrie," the Spaniard said in a recent interview, "Sharing a team with my colleagues makes me excited and it will surely be a fun experience."

He further revealed his plans at the United Cup, before traveling to Melbourne to defend his Australian Open title.

"I am going to play at least two games before the Australian Open it is clear that the draw - Spain shares a group with Great Britain and the local Australia - is complicated,” he said, "You have to be realistic and admit that I'm going to get there, but I'm going to try to win or at least get to the level I need to be competitive in Melbourne," the Spaniard added.

