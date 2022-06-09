"He has the mental intimidation on most of the tour, what's in his brain is just incredible" - Denis Kudla on Rafael Nadal's mental fortitude 

Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal won his 22nd Grand Slam title and his 14th French Open title at Roland Garros this year. The Spaniard has earned a lot of appreciation for the accomplishment from people both inside and outside of the sport.

One such person who has lavished praise on Nadal is Denis Kudla. Currently ranked No. 77 in the world, Kudla went up against the Spaniard at the Mexican Open earlier this year and lost in straight sets. In a conversation with ATP Tennis Radio podcast, Kudla waxed lyrical about the Spaniard and how his mental fortitude, tactics in matches and resilience has intimidated many players on tour.

"He has the mental intimidation on most of the tour. It's just his talent level is incredible, his resilience is incredible, his vision for the games and what he brings to table and how he can implement it on everybody is just best of the best," Kudla said.

Kudla elaborated on Rafael Nadal's approach to every point he plays as the American believes that the 22-time Grand Slam champion holds such focus and determination at every point of the match. Kudla also spoke about how Nadal has never broken a racquet on the court and attributed it to the calm personality of the Spaniard.

"He plays the lefty kind of style so well, he's got such good power, he plays every single point with focus and intent, he's so positive. I was talking about this the other day, it's incredible, where he has been playing for over 17 years and he's never broken a racquet. And it's like wow. Everybody has broken a racquet and he's never broken a racquet. What's in his brain is just incredible," Kudla continued.

Denis Kudla also praised the level of consistency that Rafael Nadal has managed to achieve throughout his illustrious career. The American spoke about how he compared playing against Nadal to the likes of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Andy Murray.

"So, it's inspiring to watch it first hand, it's inspiring to play him and kind of see what he does and kind of compare it to playing Novak, playing Roger, playing Andy, it's just amazing what he can do at such a high level and on any given day, so consistent, it feels superhuman," Kudla said.

Rafael Nadal has struggled with multiple injuries this year as the Spaniard picked up a rib injury at Indian Wells. Nadal returned to the tour after six weeks on the sidelines and aggravated a long-standing foot injury at the Italian Open in his third-round match against Denis Shapovalov.

In his press conference after the French Open final, Nadal revealed that he had taken injections to numb his feet to be able to play at Roland Garros. The Spaniard stated that he would not undergo the same process of taking injections and painkillers for Wimbledon.

He added that he would undergo radio-frequency ablations on his foot to semi-permanently numb the pain and participate at SW19 if he feels healthy.

