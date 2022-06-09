'If the radiofrequency works, in four days he will start training; if there is any discomfort, we will consider more aggressive options' - Rafael Nadal's doctor on his latest foot treatment

Just 48 hours after lifting his 22nd Grand Slam title in Paris, Rafael Nadal was seen in Barcelona on Tuesday using crutches to walk. With Wimbledon less than three weeks away, the Spaniard began a new treatment to overcome his chronic foot condition and be ready in time for the Championships.

The 36-year-old was spotted at Barcelona airport after undergoing the first round of radiofrequency ablation (RFA) treatment, a procedure in which a radio wave produces an electrical current to heat a specific area of the nerve tissue.

Speaking to the press, Angel Ruiz Cotorro, Nadal's doctor, expressed his astonishment at what the Mallorcan has achieved despite living with pain in his foot for years.

"What is incredible for me is how Rafa is able to adapt to play in these conditions and win Roland Garros," said Cotorro.

While anesthetic injections and anti-inflammatories helped him compete at the recently concluded French Open, he stressed on the need to find a long-term solution to the issue.

Nadal's doctor Cotorro stated that the Spaniard will play Wimbledon if radiofrequency is successful, and if it isn't, they will pursue other options.

"If the radiofrequency works, Rafa will arrive in London in top form. In four days, he will stop using crutches and start training. There, we will see how he is evolving. If there is any discomfort after the treatment, we will see if he can compete at Wimbledon or not. We have more options left, but they are more aggressive actions and that will be considered at the time depending on how everything evolves," said Cotorro.

For the first time in his career, Rafael Nadal is on track for the Calendar Slam

Rafael Nadal after winning the 2022 Australian Open in January.

Rafael Nadal is in contention for the Calendar Slam for the first time in his splendid career. He has won the first two Grand Slams of the year — the Australian Open and Roland Garros, and holds the record for most Major titles (22) among men, two more than his biggest rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

If his treatment is successful, he will be aiming to win the Wimbledon Championship as well as the US Open and complete the Calendar Slam.

Djokovic was just one match away from completing the Calendar Slam last year. After winning the first three Majors, the Serb reached the final of the 2021 US Open, where he lost to Russia's Daniil Medvedev in straight sets.

