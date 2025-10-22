  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • "He has to be messing with us";"Following in Rafael Nadal's footsteps" - Fans ridicule Carlos Alcaraz over his 'awful' new hairstyle

"He has to be messing with us";"Following in Rafael Nadal's footsteps" - Fans ridicule Carlos Alcaraz over his 'awful' new hairstyle

By Aliasgar Ayaz
Modified Oct 22, 2025 06:27 GMT
Carlos Alcaraz (L) Rafael Nadal | Getty
Carlos Alcaraz (L) Rafael Nadal | Getty

Fans poked fun at Carlos Alcaraz’s latest bold haircut, styled by his barber Victor. One fan labeled it “awful,” while another joked that the Spaniard was following in his idol, Rafael Nadal's, footsteps to go bald before turning 40.

Alcaraz’s latest haircut has once again thrust him into the spotlight. The Spaniard, as usual, entrusted his style to Víctor Martínez (aka "Victor Barber"), who’s become famous, and infamous, for Alcaraz’s bold, ever-changing looks.

His latest look features daring platinum blonde and sharp fades. Victor shared the in-process image of the makeover on his Instagram and captioned it:

"Super Saiyan evolving again"
Fans mocked the constant reinvention as they shared their reactions online.

"he has to be messing with us," one fan wrote.
"He's following rafa's footsteps by going bald before 40," another fan wrote.
"Awful," a third fan wrote.

Here are some more fan reactions to Alcaraz's latest haircut.

"Carlos Slim Shady back at it," one fan wrote.
"Stop the madness already, @carlosalcaraz ... you look like crap," another fan wrote.
"This man is just trolling now..." yet another fan wrote.

However, Alcaraz and his barber don’t flinch. They laugh off the backlash and keep experimenting, one bold cut after another.

"Carlos Alcaraz and I laugh about the bad comments" - Spaniard's barber opened up about how they tackle negative comments

Carlos Alcaraz at the Six Kings Slam 2025 press conference - Source: Getty
Carlos Alcaraz at the Six Kings Slam 2025 press conference - Source: Getty

Victor Martínez, better known as “Victor Barber,” has taken the criticism surrounding Carlos Alcaraz’s haircuts in stride. The Spanish stylist told CNN Sports that he doesn’t let the online mockery bother him.

"I don’t take it personally, so it doesn’t annoy me. In fact, I find it funny."

Moreover, he revealed that Alcaraz shares a similar sentiment.

"Carlos and I laugh about the bad comments. Carlos keeps coming to me to cut his hair because it’s good, because he likes it," he explains. "When we’re together, we look at the comments and we laugh."
Regarding on-court matters, Alcaraz has had an extremely successful 2025. He holds a 67-7 record with 8 titles to his name this year. The 22-year-old won the French Open and the US Open Grand Slam events, along with Masters 1000 events in Rome, Cincinnati, and Monte-Carlo.

Most recently, he played at the Six Kings Slam event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He lost in the final to Jannik Sinner, who earned a $6 million winning prize. The Spaniard will now prepare to play at the Paris Masters.

About the author
Aliasgar Ayaz

An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda.

