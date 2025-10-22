"He has to be messing with us";"Following in Rafael Nadal's footsteps" - Fans ridicule Carlos Alcaraz over his 'awful' new hairstyle

Fans poked fun at Carlos Alcaraz’s latest bold haircut, styled by his barber Victor. One fan labeled it “awful,” while another joked that the Spaniard was following in his idol, Rafael Nadal's, footsteps to go bald before turning 40.Alcaraz’s latest haircut has once again thrust him into the spotlight. The Spaniard, as usual, entrusted his style to Víctor Martínez (aka &quot;Victor Barber&quot;), who’s become famous, and infamous, for Alcaraz’s bold, ever-changing looks.His latest look features daring platinum blonde and sharp fades. Victor shared the in-process image of the makeover on his Instagram and captioned it:&quot;Super Saiyan evolving again&quot;Fans mocked the constant reinvention as they shared their reactions online.&quot;he has to be messing with us,&quot; one fan wrote.mimi @taacarazLINKhe has to be messing with us&quot;He's following rafa's footsteps by going bald before 40,&quot; another fan wrote.the alchymist🐝 @thealchymistLINKHe's following rafa's footsteps by going bald before 40 😭😭😭&quot;Awful,&quot; a third fan wrote.Here are some more fan reactions to Alcaraz's latest haircut.&quot;Carlos Slim Shady back at it,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Stop the madness already, @carlosalcaraz ... you look like crap,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;This man is just trolling now...&quot; yet another fan wrote.However, Alcaraz and his barber don’t flinch. They laugh off the backlash and keep experimenting, one bold cut after another.&quot;Carlos Alcaraz and I laugh about the bad comments&quot; - Spaniard's barber opened up about how they tackle negative commentsCarlos Alcaraz at the Six Kings Slam 2025 press conference - Source: GettyVictor Martínez, better known as “Victor Barber,” has taken the criticism surrounding Carlos Alcaraz’s haircuts in stride. The Spanish stylist told CNN Sports that he doesn’t let the online mockery bother him.&quot;I don’t take it personally, so it doesn’t annoy me. In fact, I find it funny.&quot;Moreover, he revealed that Alcaraz shares a similar sentiment.&quot;Carlos and I laugh about the bad comments. Carlos keeps coming to me to cut his hair because it’s good, because he likes it,&quot; he explains. &quot;When we’re together, we look at the comments and we laugh.&quot;Regarding on-court matters, Alcaraz has had an extremely successful 2025. He holds a 67-7 record with 8 titles to his name this year. The 22-year-old won the French Open and the US Open Grand Slam events, along with Masters 1000 events in Rome, Cincinnati, and Monte-Carlo.Most recently, he played at the Six Kings Slam event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He lost in the final to Jannik Sinner, who earned a $6 million winning prize. The Spaniard will now prepare to play at the Paris Masters.