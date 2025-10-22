PICTURES: Carlos Alcaraz shows off his 'evolved' hair makeover a month after his striking platinum blond transformation

Carlos Alcaraz has undergone a bold new hair transformation a month after debuting his surprising platinum blond look. The World No. 1 made the most of his brief break from tour by visiting his barber ahead of his return to competition.

Alcaraz has often made waves with bold hairstyling decisions, especially when he sported a completely buzzed look at this year's US Open as an impromptu fix after his brother Alvaro messed up his haircut. The Spaniard then shocked fans after his triumph at the New York Major by getting a platinum blond makeover from his barber Victor Martinez.

Carlos Alcaraz was still sporting the blonde look when he was most recently in action at the Six Kings Slam exhibition in Riyadh, but his darker roots were beginning to show. As such, the 22-year-old paid a visit to his barber when he returned home after his loss to Jannik Sinner in the final.

Martinez recently shared a courtside photo of Alcaraz with cropped black hair and hinted that his blond era was over. However, he soon shared a follow-up picture of the six-time Grand Slam champion's "evolved" look, which was a return to his striking bleached blond hairstyle.

"Is the white one gone?" Martinez wrote (Translated from Spanish).

"Super Saiyan evolved again," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz's barber Victor Martinez's Instagram stories

Carlos Alcaraz will be sporting his revamped look when he returns to the court at the Paris Masters, which is scheduled to kick off on October 27. The World No. 1 will then compete at the ATP Finals in Turin before representing Spain at the Davis Cup Finals.

Carlos Alcaraz's barber Victor Martinez on facing criticism for Spaniard's haircuts: "Some people like it, others don’t"

Carlos Alcaraz - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz's barber, Victor Martinez, has often endured harsh criticism from tennis fans for his styling of the Spaniard's hair. However, in an interview with Bounces earlier this year, Martinez disclosed that Alcaraz refused to get his hair cut by any other barber.

"Whenever he travels to Murcia, he always visits me at the barbershop. He always comes to get a cut. Sometimes it's every month, other times when he's away longer, it might be two months. But whenever he’s in Murcia, he gets his hair cut," Martinez said. "“Only me. I’ve even offered to find him a barber wherever he is, and he says no; he waits. 'I’ll wait until I’m in Murcia, and you’ll cut it.'"

Martinez also said that he chose to focus on the positive comments he received rather than all the backlash and revealed that both he and Alcaraz just laughed off the negative feedback.

"Some are good, some are bad. Like I said before, most players go for classic, longer styles. Carlos’s cut is bold and young. Some people like it, others don’t. But Carlos and I laugh at the bad comments. It’s funny. He likes it, and so do I. Yeah, I get a lot of comments. But I only focus on the good ones. That’s it," he added.

Victor Martinez further shared that if he had the chance to work with any of Carlos Alcaraz's fellow players, he would love to style Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic's hair.

