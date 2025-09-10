PICTURES: Carlos Alcaraz unveils bold platinum blonde makeover as he keeps his promise to 'surprise people' after US Open triumph

Carlos Alcaraz has undergone yet another makeover, and this time, the Spaniard has gone with a rather audacious platinum blonde haircut. Alcaraz's new look comes on the back of his title triumph at the 2025 US Open, which led to him reclaiming the World No. 1 spot from rival Jannik Sinner.Alcaraz came out all guns blazing in the final against Sinner on Sunday, September 7. Aggressive throughout the contest and producing his signature unpredictable brand of tennis, the Spaniard left the Italian scrambling for solutions for the most part of the final. Ultimately, the 22-year-old registered a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 win to clinch his sixth Major title overall and second at Flushing Meadows.Later, during an interview with Onda Radio Murcia, Carlos Alcaraz promised he would spring a surprise with a new haircut following his title-winning campaign in New York. The Spaniard said:&quot;I'm going to surprise people, he (Alcaraz's barber, Victor Martinez) already knows what I'm going to do.&quot;On Tuesday, September 9, Martinez shared a post on his Instagram, revealing the World No. 1's all new platinum blonde haircut. Watch the pictures below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThere was considerable talk about Alcaraz's hair throughout his 2025 US Open run, particularly due to the extreme buzz cut he got immediately prior to the hardcourt Major. The Spaniard had hilariously explained that the buzz cut was a result of his brother Alvaro cutting his hair ahead of the tournament. According to Alcaraz, he and Alvaro decided on the buzz cut after his brother's hair-cutting skills left a lot to be desired. Alvaro took charge of the 22-year-old's hair-cutting duties as his regular barber, Victor, hadn't traveled to New York.Carlos Alcaraz penned motivational message to himself ahead of US Open 2025; reflected on it following title triumphCarlos Alcaraz celebrates after converting match point in the men's singles final of the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)In the buildup to his 2025 US Open campaign, Carlos Alcaraz wrote a message to himself on a piece of paper, which read:&quot;Go for it. Don't be afraid.&quot;He was handed that very same piece of paper in the aftermath of his final win over Jannik Sinner. Here, reflecting on the message, the Spaniard said:&quot;I think that's something I did today.&quot;Alcaraz is now set to take a break from tennis. However, it won't be a long break, as the Spaniard is slated to take part in the 2025 Laver Cup in San Francisco, which is scheduled to commence on Friday, September 19.