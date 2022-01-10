"He is our national hero and I think this day will be celebrated as a national day" - Novak Djokovic's former coach on the Serb winning his court case in Australia

Novak Djokovic's court case regarding the cancelation of his Australian visa has generated quite a stir globally, especially so in his home country Serbia.

The World No. 1's fans flooded the streets of Serbia in a show of support. Djokovic's court case victory on Monday gave fans and well-wishers plenty of reasons to celebrate.

Michael Miller @MikeMillerDC #Djokovic supporters have arrived at his location amid reports that he may be imminently re-detained #Djokovic supporters have arrived at his location amid reports that he may be imminently re-detained https://t.co/JCMPdSLETW

Ladis Lars Kis, a former coach of Djokovic, was among the many people to have voiced his support for the Serb. And following the court's order that revoked the cancelation, Lars Kis has once again come forward with a statement backing his previous charge.

Speaking to the media, Lars Kis said that Serbians were quick to celebrate Djokovic's win in court. Describing Djokovic as a "national hero," he said the day would be celebrated as a "national day" in his home country.

"We celebrated immediately — we opened champagne and the judge was our hero," Lars Kis said. "From the Serbian side, Novak is our national hero and I think this day will be celebrated as a national day. It's a big win in court but also for sport, tennis is what it is thanks to him."

Serbian fans celebratw Novak Djokovic's win in the court case

Further noting the World No. 1's stature in Serbia, Lars Kis said Novak Djokovic meant a lot to the country, before expressing his satisfaction with the outcome of the court case.

"From my perspective as an immigration agent I was interested in the case but also as a fan in Serbia," Lars Kis said. "He means so much to us."

"It truly is a win for not just Novak but for a lot of people," he continued. "I am in some way very proud of this country that justice did prevail, and the judge ruled in favour of this case."

"It's going to cause rage in the Serbian community if he gets deported" - Novak Djokovic's former coach

Novak Djokovic at the 2021 US Open

Referring to the court case, Lars Kis highlighted that this was one tournament the Serb has won "without hitting a tennis ball."

Circling back to Djokovic's visa status ahead of the tournament, he said it would cause "rage" in the Serbian community if the World No. 1 was deported.

"The bottom line is from being upset, it's going to cause rage in the Serbian community if he gets deported," Lars Kis said. "This is probably the only tournament he's won without hitting a tennis ball. He won this court tournament without hitting a single shot."

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala